Rising senior big man Dwight Wilson became the first of three James Madison men’s basketball players in the NCAA transfer portal to pick a new school, announcing Sunday afternoon he was heading to Ohio. The Division I Bobcats, based in Athens, are members of the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Wilson, a 6-8, 250-pound power forward from Tallahassee, Fla., was recruited to JMU by former coach Louis Rowe and developed into a consistent double-double threat during his three seasons with the Dukes. Wilson averaged more than nine points and nine rebounds as a junior but put his name in the transfer portal last month shortly after JMU hired former Georgia Southern coach Mark Byington to replace Rowe.
“I want to thank my family and closest confidants for giving me advice and being there for me through it all,” Wilson’s announcement on Twitter read in part. “I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and reached out to me. I truly appreciate it. That being said, I’m blessed to announce that I’ll be playing for head coach Jeff Boals and assistant coach Lamar Thornton at Ohio University. I can’t wait for the road ahead and can’t wait to get on campus and get to work with the guys.”
Wilson was joined in the transfer portal by rising senior wing guard Darius Banks and rising junior point guard Deshon Parker, both starters who averaged double figures in scoring the past season. Thornton, the Ohio assistant, was once on staff at Hargrave Military Academy in southern Virginia.
Byington stated on multiple occasions he hoped to re-recruit each player on the JMU roster, including the three potential transfers, but each has received significant interest from other programs.
Banks, who hails from Rowe’s hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla., has reportedly heard from a long list of schools including South Florida, Butler, Georgia, Northwestern and Marquette.
Parker indicated he was still open to returning to JMU but wanted to keep his options open.
“Everybody I’ve talked to, the one message is they all love it here at James Madison,” Byington said. “They don’t want to lose, but they like everything else and I told them we are going to change that. If they come back, great. If for some reason they make a move and go somewhere else, we will adjust and we’ll still be fine. We’re going to be fine both ways, but I 100-percent want those guys back.”
With Wilson’s departure official, the Dukes may look for more help in the paint. Zach Jacobs, a senior power forward who averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds last season, is the most experienced returning post player. Devon Flowers, a 6-8 redshirt sophomore, is a talented stretch four who has battled injuries throughout his first two years at JMU and rising sophomore Julien Wooden, an 6-8 Inside-out threat, showed flashes of his potential at times in his debut season.
JMU also has a verbal commitment from Canadian big man Alex Nwagha.
But Byington, who said on Friday he was actively recruiting more than 100 players, could look to find depth and a consistent scorer in the post.
“The main thing for us right now is recruiting,” Byington said. “We have a few more games to schedule, those will be fine. Then we’re trying to take things as they come. We’re looking at the numbers situation. We’ll try to do what’s best for the team. We’re trying to get guys that will fit with the culture and academic footprint.
"We would like to try to get some older guys and look at some transfers and see what happens with that. We’re going to recruit everything from United States players to international players, high school and junior colleges and transfers and grad transfers. We’ll narrow it down and probably have some good news in the next couple of weeks.”
Ohio was 17-15 overall and 8-10 in the MAC this past season. The Bobcats had one Florida resident on the team: Jason Preston, a product of Orlando who averaged a team-best 16.8 points per contest as a sophomore guard.
