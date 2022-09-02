Wilson Memorial (0-0) at Monticello (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Fishersville)
Monticello last week: Rustburg 35, Monticello 14
Wilson Memorial last week: Did not play
Notes: In the first-ever meeting between the two programs a year ago, Wilson Memorial crushed Monticello 39-7. ... The Mustangs are coming off a winless season in 2021 and have lost 11 straight overall. ... Monticello is in its third season under head coach Matthew Hicks. ... Selorm Kartey led the Mustangs in Week 1 with 19 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. ... Wilson Memorial is in its third season under head coach Drew Bugden. ... The Green Hornets return second-team All-Shenandoah District selection Ryan Mundie at linebacker and running back. ... Nathan Goff is another key returner at the linebacker position for Wilson Memorial. ... CJ Robinson, an all-state wrestler, takes over at one of the defensive end spots for the Green Hornets.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 34, Monticello 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.