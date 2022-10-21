Wilson Memorial (5-2) at Stuarts Draft (5-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Fishersville)
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Wilson Memorial last week: Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Notes: Stuarts Draft has won five of the last six against Wilson Memorial. ... Cougars running back Da'shea Smith leads the team with 134 carries for 668 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Three Draft players (Smith, Troy Thompson and Landon Graber) have at least 325 rushing yards each. ... Thompson leads the Cougars on defense with 65 tackles, two sacks and a pair of interceptions. ... Brayden Tyree, Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie all have at least 600 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Wilson. ... Tyree leads the Green Hornets with 103 carries for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Wilson quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 49-of-88 passing for 727 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Blake Rodgers leads the Hornets with 20 catches for 397 yards and four scores.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 27, Stuarts Draft 21
