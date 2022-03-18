Winthrop put up four runs against James Madison pitcher Justin Showalter during a big sixth inning to pull out a 4-0 victory against the Dukes in Rock Hill, S.C.
Jack Spyke had a two-RBI double for the Eagles during the inning to help spark the home team to victory. Nick Zona went 2-for-3 and Chase DeLauter also had a pair of hits for the Dukes, but JMU couldn’t muster enough offense as the Dukes fell to 9-9 this season.
In other local college action Friday:
Softball
Northwestern State 8, James Madison 6: In Memphis, Keely DeBois had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to push Northwestern State past JMU in the opener of the Tiger Classic.
Hallie Hall went 2-for-5 with a double to lead the way for JMU and Kayla Boseman was 1-for-4 with a home run for the Dukes.
Memphis 6, James Madison 2: In Memphis, Kylee Gleason went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for JMU, but the Dukes dropped their second game at the Tiger Classic after Memphis’ Hallie Siems allowed just one earned run in a complete game effort.
Taylor Smart had a home run for the Tigers and Kendall Lee also went 3-for-4 with a double for Memphis. James Madison fell to 6-12 on the season.
Mary Washington 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg, Emily Campbell allowed just two earned runs on four hits in five innings of work, but suffered her first loss of the season in the circle for Eastern Mennonte.
Bridget Laychak had a home run for the Eagles while Becca Boone went 2-for-2 at the plate for EMU.
Eastern Mennonite 5, Mary Washington 4: In Harrisonburg, Sierra Lantz and Natalye Graham each homered for the Royals, who made it a doubleheader split with Mary Washington and improved to 9-1 on the season.
Kendall Stettler went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for EMU. Maggie Mrowka had a home run and a double for UMW in the losing effort.
