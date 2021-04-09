One of James Madison’s top transfer targets is returning to the Shenandoah Valley to finish his college basketball career.
Charles Falden, a Richmond product who played high school basketball at both LC Bird and Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, will transfer to JMU after four seasons at Winthrop where he was an honorable mention all-conference performer.
Falden averaged 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds and started every game this season for an Eagles team that finished 23-2 and won the Big South regular season and tournament titles to advance to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed.
A 6-3, 200-pound guard, Falden was one of five Winthrop players to average between 10 and 12.3 points this season. He was second on the team in win shares, an advanced statistic that measures a player’s value to their team, behind only Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin.
Falden joins a JMU program that won a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title this year in Mark Byington’s first season as head coach. But Falden brings championship pedigree to a program searching for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013 and should have an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Dukes, who expect to return four starters but must replace CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis.
He chose JMU over Akron and also considered returning to Winthrop, which recently hired Mark Prosser as its new head coach.
“They told me I fit perfectly with them with my ability to score the ball and to defend,” Falden said of the Dukes. “It gives me the opportunity to come in and lead and produce immediately. There were a lot of factors: Style of play, winning program and the ability to work towards a masters degree, a good coaching staff, nice campus and lastly it’s closer to home.”
Falden now becomes a conference rival of his former coach at Winthrop, Pat Kelsey. Kelsey took the College of Charleston job last month after winning 66 percent of his games over nine seasons with the Eagles.
Kelsey had high praise for Falden this year, noting the improvement he’d made on both ends of the floor over four seasons.
“He realized his shortcomings,” Kelsey told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in January. “He owned them. He committed to improving on them and he stuck to it. Most kids don’t have the patience and the wherewithal to realize they’re in a great spot. Now he’s an all-conference guard.”
Falden will enter JMU as a graduate transfer and take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to players following two COVID-19 shortened seasons. A business major at Winthrop, Falden told the Daily News-Record he was still deciding on a graduate program at James Madison.
The addition of Falden leaves the Dukes with three available scholarships after Jayvis Harvey, Michael Christmas, TJ Taylor and Joel Mensah entered the transfer portal following the 2020-21 season. Christmas committed to Longwood last month.
The Dukes remain in the mix for several other transfers, perhaps most notably Seton Hall guard Takal Molson, who told the Daily News-Record he will release a list of finalists this weekend. JMU is expected to be among them.
Molson averaged 5.3 points during his lone season with the Pirates, and was a standout at Canisius before that, earning MAAC Rookie of the Year in 2018 and first-team all-conference honors after averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a sophomore.
Molson, a physical 6-5, 200-pound guard who can play inside and out, is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
“Talks with JMU have been great,” Molson said. “My tough, gritty play would fit good with Coach B’s system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.