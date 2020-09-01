There was a moment during offseason workouts a few weeks back where the passing of the torch officially happened, according to John Woodrum.
As first-year Turner Ashby boys basketball coach Brandon Shields directed his players through a drill, Woodrum — Shields' former coach and an iconic figure in the halls of TAHS — admitted that he wasn't happy with the way it looked.
While Shields, a former standout from 2001-2003 for the Knights, was taking a calm approach, the veteran Woodrum decided to be a bit more demanding. When the players didn't respond well, Shields decided to say something.
"He came up to me and said, ‘Coach, this time, let’s try to run the drill again and just don’t say anything,'" Woodrum said. "I knew that was his way of telling me to stay in my lane. The kids did it and he wanted to see which ones could pick up the slack instead of me having to drive them. I loved it. I just thought, ‘Daggum it. That’s how much he’s grown.’ It was awesome and that’s the kind of relationship we have.”
Woodrum, who will turn 65 in February, is back at Turner Ashby once again as the lead assistant on Shields' first-year staff. Woodrum most recently returned briefly for the remainder of the 2017-18 season as interim coach after Patrick Weller resigned due to undisclosed personal reasons six games into the season.
Before that, Woodrum served as the program's head coach for 18 years until 2007, when he was named the school's athletic director. He retired in 2016 from that position, but has had trouble staying out of coaching since with stops at Kate Collins Middle School, Riverheads High School and others.
"I got bit by the bug again when I went back and helped at Riverheads," Woodrum said. "I’ve always missed coaching and I knew when I took over as athletic director that I’d have to give it up. I knew I wanted to get back into it at some point, but I didn’t know where it would take place. I’m glad to be back there and be back with Brandon."
Woodrum is a 1975 R.E. Lee graduate that was the backup point guard for retired coaching legend Paul Hatcher. He later graduated from Eastern Mennonite and served as an assistant at Radford and Narrows high schools before replacing John Duncan as the head boys basketball coach at Turner Ashby in 1989.
The Knights hadn't been to the state tournament since 1974 before Woodrum's arrival and it wasn't until the 2000-01 season that they emerged as a Valley District threat.
“If I could model one thing from [Woodrum], it would be his ability to build relationships," Shields said. "He can walk into a room of kids he doesn’t even know and on the first day of practice, they’re on Team Woodrum. He just has that ability to put others first, make others comfortable before himself and really pour his heart and soul into those that he’s around. Whether it was as a coach, a teacher or an athletic director, he always put everyone else first.”
He took TA to the Group AA state quarterfinals in 2002 and 2003, winning the district tournament each of those years with a group headed by future major league baseball player Brian Bocock, Nick Marshman and Shields. Since he stepped down as the boys coach in 2007, the Knights have had seven different head coaches.
“I knew early on when I got the job that I wanted him on the staff," Shields said. "We had talked about it all along. ... He’s always been number one as far as who I wanted on staff just because he loves TA so much, he loves kids so much, he’s a great relationship builder, a community figure here. I feel like I’m kind of paying it forward a little bit for all he’s done for me. It’s a blast and our kids really have no idea how fortunate they are to have him on staff.”
Woodrum said he has no doubt Shields is the right guy for the job, noting his calming demeanor and own ability to build relationships with players. He recalled a time during a summer league before the start of Shields' senior season when he let the player coach for a game.
"He’s such a student of the game," Woodrum said. "One thing that I’m so impressed with him him about is that he’s such a subtle leader. He develops relationships with the kids, the kids seem to respond to him and he doesn’t overreact to anything. He’s very calm. He was the same way as a player. He’s just real solid. I’m really proud of him. It’s his time.”
Woodrum said Shields has learned from previous coaching stops and is now ready to turn around a Knights program starving for success. He said he's made it clear from the start that he wants this to be Shields' team and he's simply there to assist along the way in helping the team accomplish its goals.
“There’s no such thing as a bad experience," Woodrum said. "You can learn from everything. Take the good from the good, the bad from the bad and learn from it and move on. He’s got some experienced years under his belt and he’s learned. He’s the man. He’s the right man for Turner Ashby.”
The biggest difference between Shields and past coaches at the school is that it's a job he intends to stay at. He called it a "dream job" when first hired and Woodrum, as a former AD, said that will go a long way toward the program's success in the future.
"This is a destination job for him," Woodrum said. "One thing that we have struggled with is continuity. It’s nobody’s fault, but it’s just the breaks we’ve caught. Brandon is here to stay. He knows what’s going on. He doesn’t need me, but he wanted me to help and we’re having a lot of fun.”
That's why when Woodrum was stopped and corrected during that offseason workout by Shields, there was no offense taken. The two of them have worked together before to take the TA program to historic heights.
Now, they are looking to do it once again.
“Coach Woodrum and myself and my teammates that I graduated with are the last ones to hang a banner at Turner Ashby," Shields said. "We’re the only ones who know what that feels like, know the amount of work it takes to get that done. We’re the only ones that can preach that to our kids. It’s our job to empower our guys and liberate them in their abilities and make sure they have that opportunity to see some success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.