GROTTOES — His two-run single in the opening inning gave Grottoes a lead and his solo home run a few frames later only extended the edge.
Keegan Woolford was 3-for-4 with the homer, three RBIs and two runs scored to power the third-seeded Cardinals in a 4-2 victory over No. 6-seed Montezuma in the decisive Game 3 of a Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinals series on Wednesday at Shifflett Field.
Woolford, a standout from Shenandoah University, wasn’t the only player from an Old Dominion Athletic Conference school to help Grottoes advance to the semifinals either.
Left-handed pitcher Tucker Garrison, of Bridgewater College, threw a complete game while striking out seven and limiting Montezuma to two runs.
The Braves, who took Game 2 on Tuesday to force the rubber match, finished the regular season with an 8-13 mark. They got a 4-for-4 effort from shortstop Michael Robertson in the loss.
Catcher Adam Hackenburg, a member of the Clemson Tigers, singled to leadoff the ninth inning for Montezuma, bringing the tying run to the plate. But he was erased when Garrison got Bridgewater College teammate PJ Hanisak to ground into a double play before striking out Andrew Ward to end the game.
In other RCBL quarterfinal action on Wednesday:
Bridgewater 3, Clover Hill 2: At Buck Bowman Park, Jacob Grabeel’s 11th-inning infield single scored Corbin Lucas to give Bridgewater the run it needed to knock off Clover Hill, 3-2, in extras to advance to the RCBL semifinals.
The No. 5-seed Reds got a 3-for-5 effort from Lucas, who homered in the third inning to cut the fourth-seeded Bucks’ initial 2-0 lead in half. Bridgewater evened the score in the eighth when Dylan Horne singled to drive in Tanner Moyers.
And throughout the night, Reds pitcher Derek Shifflett kept Clover Hill scuffling. Shifflett, an ex-James Madison pitcher, threw 10 innings and surrendered only four hits and a walk. Reliever Chris Huffman, another former member of the Dukes and past professional in the San Diego Padres system, got the win with a scoreless 11th inning.
The two teams played an extra-innings contest for the second straight night. On Tuesday, Clover Hill won in 10 innings to force Wednesday’s Game 3.
Elkton-New Market Suspended
Wednesday’s Game 3 of the quarterfinal series between second-seeded New Market and No. 7-seed Elkton was suspended due to lightning.
The Shockers were leading the Blue Sox, 5-3, in the sixth inning when the contest was paused at Rebel Park. The two sides will continue the game where they left off tonight at 7:30 in New Market.
