ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – On Saturday, Eastern Mennonite University alum Erik Kratz joined the New York Yankees during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.
Kratz was part of the Yankees’ 60-man player pool for Major League Baseball’s shortened season and had been at New York’s alternate site, PNC Field in Scranton, Pa., since summer camp concluded last month.
New York promoted Kratz after putting its backup catcher, Kyle Higashioka, on the injured list.
Against the Rays, Kratz started the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at catcher and went 1-for-2 with a double and drew a walk.
“He’s really good behind the plate,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters about Kratz via Zoom, “really good commanding a pitching staff and running a game.”
The 40-year old Kratz made his big-league debut a decade ago and has played for nine MLB teams including Tampa Bay and the San Francisco Giants last season.
