Elon coach Mike Schrage knows what it’s like to ask a lot out of talented, but inexperienced freshmen. As he’s scouted James Madison, Schrage has been impressed with how his JMU counterpart Mark Byington has worked young players into the fold.
“They reminded me some of our team last year,” Schrage said. “Just young guys who are really competing and have an opportunity to play. I’ve been really impressed. I see Mark has been doing this for a minute and he’s put an amazing stamp on that program already.”
Schrage and the Phoenix are scheduled to visit JMU for a Wednesday Colonial Athletic Association contest at 4 p.m. The Dukes (9-5, 4-1 CAA) saw first-year players come up with key plays down the stretch in a victory against Drexel on Sunday. The victory allowed first-year coach Byington to match JMU’s victory total from last season before the calendar turned to February.
Schrage took over the Elon program last season, his first head coaching job. During his first season with the Phoenix (3-5, 0-4) he worked a trio of productive freshmen into the lineup around experienced scorer Marcus Sheffield.
This season, JMU freshmen Terell Strickland, Justin Amadi and Terrence Edwards have each spent time in the starting lineup. And while senior Matt Lewis, the preseason CAA Player of the Year, has been James Madison’s star, Strickland and Amadi have been starters throughout conference play and were two of the heroes of the Dukes’ victory Sunday.
After Drexel had cut what was once a 17-point JMU lead to four points in the final two minutes, Strickland came up with a tough defensive stop on the Dragons’ All-CAA guard Camren Wynter. Seconds later he nailed a 3-pointer to give JMU a seven-point lead with 1:14 left.
Drexel quickly put a shot up on the other end, only to see Amadi fly across the lane and block it, effectively securing the victory.
“We were always saying just be ready, you never know when the opportunity is going to come,” Byington said. “It was a good sequence. Justin Amadi’s block and rebound was huge, and then Terell’s defensive stand and making a 3. There were a lot of big plays the last two minutes of the game.”
Elon returned several players from last season’s squad that surged beginning in February and eventually made it all the way to the CAA semifinals. But the Phoenix have had tough luck this time around with injuries piling up in the offseason and COVID-19 issues limiting Elon to just eight games so far.
Sophomore Hunter McIntosh leads the way for Elon at 18 points per game, but his team has struggled to gain any momentum after going 26 days between games last month.
Meanwhile, the Dukes have played some of their best basketball in years over the past few weeks. Strickland, Amadi and Edwards are among the JMU players who seem to be figuring out their roles, but Schrage also pointed to Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse’s return to the lineup following a December foot injury.
“What’s changed the most is Morse has been back and is becoming himself again. He’s looked great,” Schrage said. “And the freshmen, they are just going to keep getting better as they gain experience. They are athletic, they’re long and they compete. They aren’t playing like freshmen and I’ve been really impressed by them.”
The Dukes and Phoenix contest will be streamed on FloSports and televised regionally on MASN.
