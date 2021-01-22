When former President John Tyler retired to the Virginia countryside along the James River he named his home Sherwood Forest. Nearly 180 years later his home state is full of modern-day basketball Robin Hoods, young point guards keen on stealing the ball then sharing the wealth.
Richmond senior Jacob Gilyard remains the king of this style of play. He leads the NCAA at four steals per game and ranks in the top 40 at 5.5 assists per contest. Nobody is better at turning his defense into offense for his teammates, but the Commonwealth is full of freshmen having success with a similar kind of game.
It starts just a few miles away at VCU, where Ace Baldwin is a big reason why the Rams are in contention for the Atlantic 10 title. The Baltimore native isn’t asked to score a lot, but his quickness helps spark the VCU pressure defense and he’s already among the best passers in the A-10, averaging 4.6 assists to go along with 2.1 steals per game.
At James Madison, first-year point guard Terell Strickland - son of longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland - fits the same bill. Strickland is also averaging 2.1 steals per game for the Dukes after matching a Colonial Athletic Association record with 10 steals in his college debut. He’s also dishing out 3.2 assists a night.
Virginia’s Reece Beekman is putting up similar numbers for the Cavaliers despite the fact NCAA Tournament hero Kihei Clark functions as the Wahoos’ primary ball handler. Beekman is averaging 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals a contest.
“You know, you watch him subtly, it’s uncanny how many times he’ll tip balls and do things,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said to the media about Beekman last week. “That was really something I liked, his assertiveness. I think that’s important for us moving forward.”
Down at Radford, the Highlanders have had to rely on their freshman point guard Fah’mir Ali for more scoring. The product of Beckley Prep in West Virginia is averaging 10.7 points per game as Radford is off to a 9-1 start in Big South play. He’s also putting up 3.5 assists to go along with 1.3 steals a contest.
The defensive prowess of the youngsters isn’t a mirage. Advanced statistics look even better for the foursome. Strickland is among the nation’s leaders in steal percentage, which measures how often an opponent’s possession ends in a steal by that player when he’s on the court. Strickland is swiping the ball five percent of the time.
Anything above three percent is considered outstanding (Gilyard is taking the ball away at an astounding 6.1 percent for Richmond), and all four of the in-state freshmen hit that mark. Ali is the lowest of the bunch right at three percent with Baldwin and Beekman each checking in at better than four percent.
DEFENDING THE FORTRESS
One could argue Virginia is home to several outstanding homecourt advantages. VCU and U.Va. have long been tough to beat in their arenas. JMU has a brand new building with all the comforts a team could ask for. George Mason’s atmosphere is hard to top when the Green Machine pep band is rocking.
But right now, VMI might be enjoying life at home as much as anyone.
During a season in which teams across the state can only welcome 200 fans to games, VMI has still seen a dramatic difference between playing in Lexington and going on the road. The Keydets are 8-7 overall, but 8-1 inside Cameron Hall after Wednesday night’s narrow victory against Furman.
At 3-3 in the Southern Conference, all three of those losses on the road, VMI is squarely in the middle of the SoCon pack. But they have given tough teams like The Citadel and Chattanooga fits at home. VMI’s only loss in Lexington came by two points to league-leading Wofford.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA (9-2, 5-0 ACC)
A five-game winning streak, which included an absolute destruction of a Top 15 Clemson team, pushes the Cavaliers where most would have expected them at the start of the season, into the top spot. If Virginia is back to playing the kind of defense it is known for - the kind that can routinely hold a team to less than 20 points in a half - then the Cavs are likely the team to beat in the ACC.
2. VIRGINIA TECH (11-2, 5-1 ACC)
The Hokies dropping a spot has less to do with any slippage from Mike Young’s team and more to do with their arch-rivals delivering one of the most impressive performances of the season by any team not named Gonzaga or Baylor. If Virginia truly is the ACC favorite, Virginia Tech isn’t far behind. The conference dominated for so long by Tobacco Road might now be in for a Blue Ridge battle.
3. RICHMOND (9-3, 3-1 A-10)
The Spiders haven’t played in two weeks, so we’ll see if there is a little rust when they return to the court this weekend. Fortunately for Chris Mooney’s team, the next two scheduled games are against LaSalle and St. Joseph’s. Richmond should be able to handle the A-10’s Philadelphia schools even after a long layoff.
4. VCU (10-4, 3-2 A-10)
At times the Rams look like they could play with anybody in the country, but they’ve also shown a tendency to lapse in intensity, especially on the road. St. Bonaventure is always a tough place to play, but VCU didn’t look like a top tier Atlantic 10 team in the second half of a loss to the Bonnies.
5. OLD DOMINION (8-4, 4-2 CUSA)
The Monarchs make their Commonwealth Top 5 debut. ODU has quietly put together a run of six wins in its past eight games to move to the top of the Conference USA standings. A non-conference victory against Northeastern is looking more impressive by the week and ODU appears to have worked out a lot of issues since suffering a blowout loss to VCU in December.
WORTH MENTIONING, LIBERTY: The Flames (12-5, 4-2 ASUN) haven’t dominated the Atlantic Sun the way an impressive non-conference slate full of Power 5 teams suggested they might. After splitting a pair of road trips to open league play it’s clear Ritchie McKay’s team still has some work to do. But it might not be wise to bet against Liberty winning the league title to hang another NCAA Tournament banner either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.