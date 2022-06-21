BROADWAY — Broadway didn’t know it then, but the effects of the program winning its first Rockingham County Baseball League just two years ago taught the Bruins a lot about the future of the team.
In 2020, when the Valley Baseball League didn’t have a season, local youth looked for a home in the RCBL and several college standouts — including James Madison standout Chase DeLauter, among others — landed at the Bruins’ doorsteps. Broadway’s coaching staff immediately had to look at the new influx of youth and find the best way to blend them with the veteran presence.
Since that special championship season, the surge of young talent from that year taught the Bruins just how critical it was to have a variety. It’s a major lesson the staff learned and something they wanted to continue using moving forward.
“After 2020, the last two years, it's really dependent on the young guys to build a veteran squad,” said Mitchell Wilson, the assistant general manager for Broadway. “We just had to add more young players this year, more than ever, to be able to build that and have that camaraderie.”
This year’s Bruins are balanced, ranging from experienced minds to players just off this year’s Broadway High School team — five Bruins were just Gobblers two months ago.
Wilson, who helps with recruiting players to Broadway, said the Broadway High School pipeline to the Bruins is important and that he even prefers fresh-out-of-high-school players to college-level ones.
“The biggest thing is we want to build a talented team,” Wilson said. “This year, in general, the graduating class was a very talented class.”
Wilson said there are benefits to working with players right out of high school compared to a few years in college. He said recent prep standouts come in having more structure to them compared to college players who come in relaxed after pushing the entire college baseball season.
That structured youth comes in ready to go and the mix of that with the natural production of veterans has the Bruins averaging six runs a game.
“They just seem to be a little bit more coachable,” Wilson said. “They just want to get out there and they know that they're playing with higher talent, so they feel the need to step their game up.”
But overall, Wilson said the overall flexibility of this year's youth is unparalleled. While the team is full of players that spend a majority of their time with other teams in the infield, players will play anywhere they’re asked to play. It’s why Broadway has been able to bounce back from an early-season skid.
“if we asked them to play somewhere, they don't care,” Wilson said. “They just want to get in the game.”
Noah Hertzler, a William & Mary commit, said going from the Gobblers to the Bruins has been a learning experience. Wilson said one thing that’s different for the younger players is adjusting to how every pitcher is a top pitcher, unlike in high school.
“They're not used to seeing that many productive pitchers,” Wilson said. “Once you get past the starting pitcher in high school, chances are you get a guy who's average but he's very edible. Where in the [RCBL], you got guys on the mound that can be very dominant, very productive.”
Bridgewater College incoming freshman Landen Stuhlmiller, a recent graduate of Broadway as well, added that because the team is so young, he feels pressure to play flawlessly. But the veterans help the younger players adapt and that, combined with what the Bruins youth brings, is a recipe for success.
“We bring a lot of speed and athleticism,” Hertzler said. "It's good to have a couple of old guys mixed in so we can learn from.”
Trent Abernathy, a Turner Ashby graduate who now plays at Concord, Jaydon Nixon and Trevor Thomas are a few examples of who the young hitters are learning from as they find out just how competitive RCBL play can be. The three have combined for 39 hits and 20 RBIs through 11 games this season.
Hertzler said some of the biggest influence is through the smaller things — on the base pads or how to stay mentally in check.
“I think as seniors in high school, we felt like we had a really good grip on the game,” Hertzler said. “Then once you start playing with older guys, you start learning more and more about the game. So you're always expanding your knowledge, the farther you go in baseball.”
The veterans also helped the younger talent adjust in one big area — innings. Wilson said going from seven to nine innings is a big adjustment. For the high school talent heading to the college level next season, it lets them adapt earlier to the change.
Adapting is key and while this year's youth is coachable, the players still have to adjust. But that’s why Wilson said the Bruins have gelled so well — because the Bruins, experienced or not — are teaching each other things.
“They've leaned on on one another,” Wilson said. “The younger guys haven't been around experience it. Some of the older guys, you know, they've seen it.”
Since 2020, Wilson said the talent level in the RCBL has improved greatly and the influx of young talent is a key part of that. It makes the game fun and for Hertzler, he’s optimistic about what the future holds for the Bruins, young and old.
“Things are really starting to pick up now,” Hertzler said. “I think we'll be able to be competitive."
