There might be some growing pains this season for the Broadway Bruins.
Through the Bruins’ first two games in the Rockingham County Baseball League, the team has committed nine errors, including six in their season opening 8-1 loss at New Market on May 28.
“We’ve played well and started hitting the ball well, but we have to learn to control the errors,” Broadway head coach Chip Abernathy said. “Just routine plays we are not making.”
Broadway’s offense picked up in its second game of the season against Grottoes – scoring nine runs – but couldn’t contain the Cardinals, who scored 15 with seven of those in the second half of the contest.
The Bruins' growing pains will come from being a young team with just two players above 20-years old, infielder Kevin Rush and outfielder Trent Abernathy, a Turner Ashby product. The rest of the Bruins are either in high school or in their first year of college baseball.
“They’re all very young,” Chip Abernathy said. “But I think they’re all going to be pretty good ball players.”
Broadway had to replace 30 players on its roster a year ago and have just over a dozen of new faces on the roster this season.
Chip Abernathy said he hopes Tyler Stobbs, Broadway High School’s Hunter Devers and Millersville University-bound Jonathan Mallow will make an impact as newcomers to the Bruins.
With the number of new faces and a young roster, Chip Abernathy said the Bruins have leaned on Trent Abernathy as a leader. The former Concord University standout is in his seventh season in the RCBL, providing experience to the squad.
“He kind of knows what’s going on [in the league],” Chip Abernathy said. “He’s probably one of the most solid all-around ball players that we have.”
Trent Abernathy hit .437 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBIs a season ago with the Bruins.
Chip Abernathy said he also expects Bryce Turner, Broadway High School’s Ben Hutcheson, Jett Shue and Mallow to help the team win games at the plate.
Shue hit .286 with six RBIs last summer with the Bruins, while making four appearances on the mound, logging 16 strikeouts across 15 innings.
The Swarthmore College pitcher has had a slow start at the plate this season, but Chip Abernathy thinks he’ll get going at the plate soon.
“He had a really good year last year, but when he went away to college, they made him pretty much a pitcher only,” Chip Abernathy said. “It’s going to take him a little while to get his swing back, but I think he can help us.”
Although he has a young team this summer, Chip Abernathy is looking forward to seeing his team compete each night they take the field.
“Every year, it’s just been fun for me,” Chip Abernathy said. “You get a bunch of kids to come out, they enjoy playing the game. They don’t get paid, they don’t have to be there, but they come out, most of the time they play wherever you ask them to play and give you everything they’ve got.”
