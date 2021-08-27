LEWISBURG, Pa. — Two goals from Eveline Zwager propelled No. 24 James Madison field hockey to 3-0 season-opening win on the road over Bucknell on Friday in non-conference action at Graham Field.
Zwager, a native of the Netherlands and the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, scored both goals in the opening 8:37 of the contest. From there, the Dukes (1-0) never looked back against the Bison (0-1) of the Patriot League.
JMU goalkeeper Florien Marcussen recorded a save to preserve the shutout and Sarah Beers scored the Dukes’ third goal in the third quarter.
In other local sports on Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, High Point 2: James Madison pulled out a thrilling victory in its season-opening contest at home, topping High Point in five sets, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-13.
Sophia Davis led the way for the Dukes in the non-conference win with 21 kills while sophomore Julia De Sa added 19 kills. Setter Rebecca Frye finished with 61 assists. Dylan Maberry had 17 kills to lead High Point.
The Dukes (1-0) return to action in the JMU Invitational with matches on Saturday against VCU and Illinois State.
Burkholder On Move
Former Turner Ashby and James Madison women’s basketball standout Kirby Burkholder told the News-Record this week she plans to leave Monday to play in the top women’s pro basketball league in Puerto Rico.
“It came about pretty fast. The league lasts until November,” she said.
Burkholder was the CAA Player of the Year for the Dukes in 2014 and since then has played as a pro in Italy, Belgium, Hungary and part of last winter in Poland.
Former JMU standout Jazmon Gwathmey has been part of the Puerto Rican national team in recent years but she will not be on the same team with Burkholder, though the product of Bealeton in Northern Virginia did assist Bridgewater native Burkholder with some of the details for playing in Puerto Rico.
Burkholder had a tryout with Washington of the WNBA after college while Gwathmey was drafted in the second round by Minnesota in 2016.
Sad News
Joyce Driesell, the wife of Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell, died earlier this week. Lefty Driesell was the head coach at James Madison from 1988-96 and led the Dukes to the NCAA tournament.
“So sorry to hear of the passing of Joyce Driesell. The Driesell family has been an important part of the JMU family. Our thoughts and prayers to Lefty, Chuck & all family and friends,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne wrote on social media.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.