FISHERSVILLE — Carmelo Pacheco scored 18 points and Ryan High added 15 as Spotswood cruised to an 85-40 rout of Wilson Memorial.
Rob Smith and Traevan Williams added 12 points apiece for the Trailblazers (4-1).
In other local sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 52, Wilson Memorial 24: Madisyn Forloines had 14 points as Spotswood cruised past Wilson Memorial 52-24 in Fishersville.
Stephanie Ouderkirk added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Trailblazers (5-2) while Abby Branner finished with 10 points and seven steals. MacKenzie Freeze chipped in with a season-high nine assists.
Korinne Baska and Brooke Cason led the Green Hornets (2-2) with five points apiece. The contest marked the return to the sidelines for Spotswood coach Chris Dodson after he missed some games due to medical issues.
Harrisonburg 58, William Monroe 50: In Charlottesville, sophomore Mariah Cain poured in 23 points as Harrisonburg rallied for a 58-50 overtime win over William Monroe.
Jay Garcia added nine points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Streaks (3-4) while Elizabeth Muncy had nine points and Maribel Tirado finished with seven.
Stuarts Draft 49, Page County 44: In Strasburg, McKinley Fitzgerald had 19 points as Stuarts Draft defeated Page County 49-44.
Hadley May added 12 points for the Cougars in the victory.
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 68, LaGrange 58: Ahlia Moone had 17 points off the bench, starter Kayla Darr had 13 points in just 14 minutes and Claire Mocarski added 15 rebounds as Bridgewater College won 68-58 on Monday on the road.
Spotswood grad Mary Ruth Shifflett, another BC starter, added four points and eight rebounds. The contest ended a two-game swing to Georgia for the Eagles. The BC women flew from Dulles International Airport on Friday and were on hand for an NBA game that night between the host Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
This past weekend the team went out to eat at The Varsity, an iconic restaurant in Atlanta. “Some of our players had never flown before, and some of them had not seen an NBA game,” Eagles coach Sarah Mathews told the News-Record.
Bridgewater lost by 20 points Sunday in Atlanta to Oglethorpe, one of the top teams in Division III. The Eagles (3-7 overall) return to ODAC play on Thursday at Roanoke.
— DN-R Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.