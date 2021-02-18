Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will become lighter in the afternoon. High 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.