Rockbridge County;0;17;21;0—38

Spotswood;0;0;0;6—6

Second Quarter

RC — Cook 3 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick) 9:48

RC — Looner 35 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 3:53

RC — Cunningham 28 field goal, 30.3

Third Quarter

RC — McClung 3 run (Cunningham kick), 10:48

RC — Mayr 58 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 5:04

RC — Poindexter 5 run (Cunningham kick), 1:20

Fourth Quarter

SHS — Taylor 52 pass from Dooms (kick failed), 2:09

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.