Rockbridge County;0;17;21;0—38
Spotswood;0;0;0;6—6
Second Quarter
RC — Cook 3 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick) 9:48
RC — Looner 35 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 3:53
RC — Cunningham 28 field goal, 30.3
Third Quarter
RC — McClung 3 run (Cunningham kick), 10:48
RC — Mayr 58 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 5:04
RC — Poindexter 5 run (Cunningham kick), 1:20
Fourth Quarter
SHS — Taylor 52 pass from Dooms (kick failed), 2:09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.