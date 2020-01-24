PENN LAIRD — Ethan Barnhart isn’t sure where he’s going to college.
Those plans are yet to be determined, but he knows a career path that interests him.
“I’d like to become a commercial pilot one day,” Barnhart said. “I think that’d be cool.”
While the Spotswood senior may be flying an aircraft one day, it was opposing defenses that the standout running back was cruising past this past season on the gridiron.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound shifty running back was a second-team all-state selection and broke the single-season program rushing record for the Trailblazers as their workhorse.
As a result, Barnhart is the 2019 Daily News-Record Offensive Player of the Year.
“He always made it easy for everyone,” Spotswood senior offensive lineman Dallas Khalil said. “His ability to extend the play just makes the running game go so smoothly.”
Barnhart’s explosion on the city/county football scene wasn’t completely unexpected.
When senior Brennan Brown went down with an injury during the 2018 season, it was Barnhart, as a junior, that stepped up in a big way and replaced him as the lead back.
“That was when I kind of knew he was going to be really good,” Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said. “I knew he had a really good work ethic, so having that success made him want to be great. His vision and balance gave me a feeling he was going to have a breakout year. His vision, balance and toughness are his best attributes as a runner.”
Away from the field, teammates said Barnhart was always them laugh this season.
The well-spoken senior has one of the highest GPAs on the Spotswood roster and said he’d like to get a degree in business whenever he decides where he’ll go to college.
But when Barnhart steps on the field on Friday nights, he said his mood changes a bit.
“I try to stay humble every game, “ Barnhart said. “But once you get into that game mindset, the switch turns. You play your hardest and try to be nice about it. You just have to support yourself, support your teammates and support the game you love.”
One of the players who benefited the most from Barnhart’s ability was Trailblazers junior quarterback Ryan High, who was also a second-team all-state selection this season.
“His field vision is so good,” High said. “He knew when to cut and when not to. It made everyone’s job easier. The play action became much more effective and if the offensive line ever missed a linebacker, you could count on him to make that guy miss.”
While his teammates benefited from his production, Barnhart was a headache for opposing coaches and earned respect throughout the area for his unique style.
Barnhart finished with 269 carries for 2,852 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.
“Ethan is an outstanding running back,” Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. “He is very physical and tough. He has outstanding field vision. I think that Spotswood has an excellent offensive line. The coaches put him in a position to utilize his strengths.”
The play of his offensive line was a big talking point for Barnhart throughout the year.
“I love my big boys,” he said. “They were always paving the path for me and getting the job done. I get the fame for it, but they’re the ones who deserve a lot of the credit.”
Broadway coach Danny Grogg said the combination of the Trailblazers massive offensive line along with the toughness Barnhart brought to the table was a challenge.
“Ethan’s mentality is what separates him,” Grogg said. “He knows he’s not the fastest and biggest, so it boils down to his heart and the will to never go down.”
Reaching the numbers he hit this season wasn’t always on Barnhart’s mind, he said.
He had big goals, but said he never could have anticipated making history at SHS.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Barnhart said. “I just wanted to reach all the goals that I had set and keep going harder and harder toward accomplishing them. It paid off immensely. I feel like I got stronger, faster. I was working my butt off. I saw the results. I really had to buy into it and it’s something I’m proud of. It worked out.”
Like most of the players on Spotswood’s roster this season, the bond between the seniors is what Barnhart said he’ll remember the most about the historic year.
“Those boys are who I call brothers,” Barnhart said. “We’ve known each other, know how we play. It was to get together and be able to do something that’s pretty special. We just have to be thankful for the season we had. We made it the farthest of any team in school history. We’re proud of that and thankful for that. We shouldn’t hang our heads. We should hold them high and be proud of everything we’ve accomplished.”
Shifflett said Barnhart, along with those seniors, leave as the winningest group to come through the halls of Spotswood and will forever be remembered by the coaching staff.
“With all of the individual records he broke, he is most proud of the wins, the district titles, reaching the regional championship,” Shifflett said. “That shows what kind of teammate and person he is. He is just a high-character kid who loves football.”
It isn’t clear yet where Barnhart will continue his football career over the next four years.
He has some preferred walk-on offers at the Division I level and has visited several Division II and Division III schools, but said he’s just trying to enjoy the whole process.
One day, it’s possible folks may know Barnhart as one of the area’s best young pilots.
But for now, he said he hopes he’s remembered at Spotswood for simply giving his all.
“I’d like to be remembered off the field for the guy I was, the character I had,” he said. “I just wanted to be the best I could be. I woke up every morning and strived to be the best that I could possibly be every single day. I hope that’s what people think about.”
