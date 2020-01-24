PENN LAIRD — When Mary Milby first moved to the Penn Laird area and enrolled at Spotswood High School, it took only a few practices for her potential to be revealed.
“I just knew Mary was going to be a very special runner,” Trailblazers cross country coach Sue Rinker said. “She became the leader of the packer in her first season.”
But while the veteran Spotswood coach may have saw untapped ability in Milby, the Trailblazers senior and James Madison signee said it wasn’t always clear to her.
In fact, she said the idea of running past the high school level seemed unlikely.
“If you would have asked me a few years ago if I ever saw myself running in college, I would have laughed,” Milby said. “I never would have thought that it would go this far. I’m really pleased with how far I’ve come and that I’ll get that opportunity next year.”
In the brief two years at Spotswood since moving to the area during the summer of 2018, Milby has set numerous school records and earned multiple all-state honors.
Now, Milby is the 2019 Daily News-Record Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“She does all the little — but important — things to improve herself as a runner and continues to be a positive role model for all of her teammates,” Rinker said. “As a runner, I feel like Mary’s best races are yet to come. I look forward to the rest of her career as a Trailblazer and following her when she joins the JMU program in the fall.”
During her first year with the Spotswood cross country program, Milby earned all-district and all-region honors. She then set a school records in the 500 and captured the Virginia High School League Class 3 championship in the event during indoor season.
Once outdoor season rolled around, Milby was the state runner-up and set a school record in the 800-meter run. She was also on two relay teams that were all-state.
“I’ve always been that kid that played tag during recess or played soccer or something like that,” Milby said about her passion for running. “I was always the one running around at recess. It’s always been my thing, but I really wanted to do soccer when I was younger. I only switched to track when I got tired of that. I started running with my dad, training for a 5K in seventh grade. Just being able to spend that time with him and running those distances pushed me to pursue it more and I just really enjoy it now.”
The success during her junior season was only the start for the Spotswood senior.
This past fall, Milby showed off all of her improvements as she won three races, was a medalist in five invitationals and had the top time in the city/county by 40 seconds.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement since I started distance running,” Milby said. “When I was in eighth grade, I didn’t really like it much at all. I wasn’t there mentally yet. Every year, being with the team, with other people that are into it and seeing that I actually did have potential was good. I pushed myself to a place I had never been more.”
Milby won the Valley District championship this season, finished sixth at the Region 3C meet and then was 18th with an all-time personal record of 19:35.70 at states.
It was the runner’s first-ever appearance at the state championships and allowed her to accomplish a goal that she had been aiming for since before she even came to SHS.
“I was ecstatic,” Milby said of her state performance. “I never made it to states before. I was always on the cusp. Even though I didn’t get to run with my full team, I was just happy to be able to go at all. It was just an incredible experience. It was amazing.”
Turner Ashby senior Emily Rees was the only other city/county girls runner to reach the VHSL Class 3 championships and said she had immense respect for Milby’s ability.
“Before every race, I knew Mary was going to bring her best and racing her would be a challenge,” Rees said. “You could always tell that she was focused and set on a goal.”
That ability to lock in before each race is what Milby said she learned to gain this year.
After previously trying sprints as an underclassmen, she said it was an adjustment learning to stay patient and trust the process through the course of a distance race.
“It’s not over until the very end of the line,” she said. “You just have to get into a mental state of knowing you can always do more up until the very end. It helps to stay in that mindset because it’ll motivate you to always get that last push instead of just giving up.”
Milby’s mental toughness and desire to improve put her in a league of her own in 2019.
And although she may not have realized her potential upon first arrival in Penn Laird, the Spotswood senior said she’s starting to notice it now and, more importantly, she said she’s happy that she’ll get to continue to do so next four years close to her new home.
“I’m really excited to run in college and stay in a place that I’ve grown to love a lot,” Milby said. “When I moved here, I thought it was great and I still do. I’m happy that I don’t have to leave yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.