Stanley

Town Council

The six-member Stanley Town Council meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Council room. Address: 278 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851

Phone: 540-778-3454

www.townofstanley.com

Mayor  •  Michael Knight

540-778-3454  •  mknight@townofstanley.com

Jeremiah Knight

540-778-3454 

Bruce Stoneberger

540-778-3454 

Dwayne Layman

540-778-3454 

Joseph Mauck

540-778-3454

Douglas Purdham

Appointed Officials

Town Manager  •  Terry Pettit

540-778-3454 

Town Clerk  •  Norma Cubbage

540-778-3454  •  ncubbage@townofstanley.com

Treasurer •  Leon Stout

540-778-3454  •  lstout@townofstanley.com

Office Assistant  •  Belle Blosser

540-778-3454  •  bblosser@townofstanley.com

Police Chief  •  Ryan Dean

540-778-2615  •  rdean@townofstanley.com

Planning Commission

The commission meets on the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Council Room. Commissioners are appointed by the council.

Delmas Buracker

Julie Petefish

Robin Caracofe

Timmy Rickard

Timmy Prince

Ben Gray

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.