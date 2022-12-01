Stanley
Town Council
The six-member Stanley Town Council meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Council room. Address: 278 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851
Phone: 540-778-3454
Mayor • Michael Knight
540-778-3454 • mknight@townofstanley.com
Jeremiah Knight
540-778-3454
Bruce Stoneberger
540-778-3454
Dwayne Layman
540-778-3454
Joseph Mauck
540-778-3454
Douglas Purdham
Appointed Officials
Town Manager • Terry Pettit
540-778-3454
Town Clerk • Norma Cubbage
540-778-3454 • ncubbage@townofstanley.com
Treasurer • Leon Stout
540-778-3454 • lstout@townofstanley.com
Office Assistant • Belle Blosser
540-778-3454 • bblosser@townofstanley.com
Police Chief • Ryan Dean
540-778-2615 • rdean@townofstanley.com
Planning Commission
The commission meets on the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Council Room. Commissioners are appointed by the council.
Delmas Buracker
Julie Petefish
Robin Caracofe
Timmy Rickard
Timmy Prince
Ben Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.