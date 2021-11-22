Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Through Nov. 22
Team (first-place votes);Record;Points;Previous
1. Sam Houston (49);10-0;1,248;1
2. James Madison;10-1;1,190;2
3. North Dakota State (1);10-1;1,154;4
4. Eastern Washington;9-2;1,027;5
5. Montana;9-2,1,013;7
6. Villanova;9-2;996;6
7. Montana State;9-2;916;3
8. Sacramento State;9-2;908;11
9. ETSU;10-1;886;8
10. Kennesaw State;10-1;826;9
11. South Dakota State;8-3;721;12
12. Missouri State;8-3;701;14
13. UIW;9-2;629;18
14. UC Davis;8-3;581;10
15. Jackson State;10-1;512;19
16. UT Martin;9-2;469;13
17. South Dakota;7-4;372;16
18. Southeastern Louisiana;8-3;366;15
19. Dartmouth;9-1;365;20
20. Stephen F. Austin;8-3;293;22
21. Southern Illinois;7-4;286;17
22. Florida A&M;9-2;239;23
23. Princeton;9-1;157;24
24. Holy Cross;9-2;103;—
25. Mercer;7-3;99;21
Dropped Out: Rhode Island (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa 94, Sacred Heart 24, Eastern Kentucky 23, Harvard 17, Richmond 7, Monmouth 5, Rhode Island 4, Elon 3, Davidson 2.
