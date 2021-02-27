East Rockingham;0;0;7;8—15
Staunton;0;0;0;17—17
Third Quarter
ER — Frye 12 run (Cortez kick), 9:21
Fourth Quarter
STA — Carey 18 pass from Scott (Miguel kick), 10:43
STA — Jackson punt block (Miguel kick), 9:22
ER — Joyner 25 pass from Frye (Joyner pass from Williams), 4:14
STA — Miguel 20 field goal
