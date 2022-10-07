Early in the week during James Madison’s preparation for Arkansas State, one word kept being repeated about the Red Wolves: Quick..
Whether it was head coach Curt Cignetti or linebacker Mateo Jackson, the Red Wolves’ speed kept being brought up. First it was Arkansas State’s playmakers on offense were speedy and then it was their defense isn’t the biggest, but it’s quick.
“They’re probably one of our biggest speed tests right now,” Jackson said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons, they can get the ball out. They got a quarterback that came from FBS and he can play, too. They pose a lot of speed and I feel like we’ll be able to match it on Saturday.”
That test will be shown on national television as the Dukes travel to Jonesboro, Ark., for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday on NFL Network. It will be the first meeting between the two programs and the first time that JMU will travel to the state of Arkansas for a game.
The Red Wolves’ offense is explosive, led by former Florida State quarterback James Blackman and running back Johnnie Lang.
Cignetti said that Arkansas State has vastly improved from its 2-10 season last year in virtually every facet of the game. Blackman is a big reason why.
The South Bay, Fla., native has thrown for 1,212 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception through the Red Wolves’ first five games.
“They’re a good team,” Cignetti said. “They’ve got a good quarterback. Give him time in the pocket, he’ll find the open guy and he’ll get him the ball. He can throw it a long way. He can make all the throws.”
Lang’s speed was shown off last week as he returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and he leads the entire FBS in return yards this season. Offensively, the 5-foot-8 running back has rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries this season.
Outside of just pure speed, Cignetti said the Red Wolves run a similar offense to JMU. Cignetti pointed out that Arkansas State will use similar pre-snap motions and some of the pass concepts are the same.
Not only does Arkansas State bring the speed on offense, but it does on defense, too.
JMU tight end Drew Painter said the Red Wolves’ linebackers play downhill and have speed on the edge.
“They’re fast, they’re physical,” Painter said. “They play pretty aggressive, they’ll blitz every now and then. Their secondary is solid too so they're an all-around good defense. But we’ve seen solid defense’s the past few weeks.”
Arkansas State is led by linebacker Jordan Carmouche, a Houston transfer who has logged 34 tackles with five tackles for a loss and a sack.
Defensive end Kivon Bennett returned to the field last week against ULM after missing the Red Wolves game at Old Dominion with an injury. Bennett has recorded at least half a tackle for a loss in each game he’s played in this fall, while totaling 14 tackles and a sack.
In what will be the Dukes final game against the Sun Belt West competition, JMU is gearing up for the Red Wolves’ speed.
The Dukes haven’t seen a team this fast up until this point of the season, but Jackson thought that JMU will be ready for the task.
“They bring a lot of speed, so that’s probably our biggest test,” Jackson said. “I think we’ll be ready for the challenge on Saturday.”
