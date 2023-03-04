PENSACOLA, Fla. — Coming off Friday’s Sun Belt Conference quarterfinal victory against Marshall, James Madison coach Sean O’Regan revealed that his team’s loss to the same Thundering Herd squad a week earlier wasn’t necessarily all bad.
The Dukes had already clinched a share of the regular season Sun Belt title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament heading into the regular season finale. JMU was playing for the outright championship and pride, and O’Regan would be the first to admit his team came out flatter than a steamrolled postcard as the Dukes fell behind by 20 and lost by 13 to the team that became the No. 8 this week.
But JMU also took the opportunity to experiment with gameplans, knowing there was a strong possibility its first game in the conference tournament would be against Marshall. It cost the Dukes a relatively meaningless game, but helped them get off to a rocking start at the Pensacola Bay Center.
“At home we experimented with forcing Ro Scott and Abby Beeman really, really hard to the left,” O’Regan said after his program’s first-ever Sun Belt Tournament victory. “Almost like to ice screens. It’s not something we’ve done all year, but part of the reason I did it was because if it worked really well we knew Marshall was a possibly opponent and we could use it in this game.”
Beeman and Scott combined for 37 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists as the Thundering Herd put up 71 points in the victory.
“It didn’t work really well,” O’Regan continued. “I’ll take some of the responsibility for that, sure. But we could have done that today.”
Friday, Beeman and Scott combined for 23 points and Marshall scored a season-low 43 overall as JMU cruised to a 19-point win and semifinal date with rival Old Dominion on Sunday.
It will be the third meeting between the Dukes and Monarchs this season. JMU won both regular season matchups, including a 73-68 overtime victory in Norfolk on Feb. 18. It will another opportunity for the coaches to try to take what did or didn’t work in the previous matchups and swing it to their advantage in round three.
For JMU, that could mean finding a way to slow down Amari Young. Young averages 11.5 points per game, but went off for 23 points and 13 rebounds in the most recent game against JMU. Friday in the quarterfinal victory against Troy, Young finished with 29 points and nine rebounds.
But stopping Young inside might actually begin on the perimeter, where hot shooting from ODU’s guards can open up the paint. Against Troy, Jatyjia Jones and Mikayla Dickens combined to knock down seven 3-pointers.
“Being able to open up space with their 3-point abilities opens up the floor for Amari Young to be as stellar as she always is,” ODU coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said. “This has been Amari all year long. She’s so special in so many ways. She is everything for us.”
