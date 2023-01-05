Alonzo Sule almost didn’t play college basketball.
He started playing organized basketball his junior year of high school and when it came time to choose a college, his mother, Pasima, didn’t want to let him play the sport at the next level at first.
Sule was being recruited by Texas State, among other programs, and wanted to join the Bobcats, but needed to persuade her to let him do it. In Pasima’s eyes, Alonzo was bound for the Colorado School of Mines after high school.
But Sule wanted to continue playing the sport and had an opportunity to do so, he just needed some help changing her mind. One night during his senior year of high school, Sule made a phone call with tears streaming down his face.
The Houston native called Terrance Johnson, who at the time was an assistant at Texas State, and asked him to talk to his mother for him. Johnson gave her a call and “stayed up all night” talking to her on the phone about Sule playing college basketball.
After Johnson sent her the information, she started to warm up to the idea, but still had one contingency: her son wasn’t going to miss a family trip.
“If anybody knows her, she’s a boss,” Johnson said. “She told me, ‘If he does come, he won’t be there when everybody else is supposed to be there, we have a family trip planned.’ I said, ‘I’ll talk to coach Casper and I’m sure we’ll make it work.’”
Sule joined the Bobcats after finishing high school and after he spent his freshman season on the bench for a redshirt campaign, the forward helped propel Texas State to the top of the Sun Belt Conference — even if it took some help to convince his parents.
“At the end of the day, they saw how invested I was in it and how serious I was taking it, they were like, ‘Yeah, go ahead and follow your dream,’” Sule recalled.
During his three seasons in San Marcos, Tx, Sule appeared in 88 games with 25 starts, averaging 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game, while making a name for himself with his high-flying dunks.
Sule logged all of his career starts in a Texas State uniform during his final season there, but helped the Bobcats to the 2020-21 Sun Belt regular season title with Johnson at the helm as the interim coach.
That successful season led Texas State to remove the interim tag from Johnson’s title, but two seasons after that, the head coach and Sule faced off for the first time as the Bobcats beat James Madison 63-62 on Thursday night at the Atlantic Bank Union Center.
And for Johnson, it wasn’t a reunion that he was looking forward to, not because he held a grudge against Sule, but the fact he had to coach against him.
“Not fun,” Johnson said. “It was really emotional just seeing his mom out there. Man, Alonzo helped us build this program. … Alonzo is one of the best people I’ve ever been around — 100 percent. If it wasn’t for Alonzo, I wouldn’t be sitting here. I would not have been able to get this job.”
Before the game tipped off, Sule was seen hugging many members of the Texas State coaching staff on the purple and tan court.
Sule scored six points on 2-for-5 shooting in 23 minutes against his former team, while adding five rebounds and an assist.
“It was good seeing all of them,” Sule said. “Seeing some old faces, some old coaches — it was a blessing to play against them. You don’t really get a chance to play against your old school.”
Afterwards, the handshake line was more of a hugging line for Sule, who embraced Johnson for a moment and did the same with the rest of the Texas State coaching staff and players as he made his way through the queue of people.
Sule, who’s averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season, and the Dukes will have to wait until the Sun Belt Conference tournament to possibly have another shot at playing Texas State again this season.
But as the former Bobcat finishes his final season of college basketball, his old coach knows that he’s been in good hands since he made the move to Harrisonburg prior to last season.
“I’ve known [JMU coach] Mark [Byington] for a long time and I told him you’re not getting a better person and I’m sure you’re going to make him a better player,” Johnson said. “But he ran his race here, I’m so glad he’s with a winning program, a winning coach who represents all the things that matter to him.”
