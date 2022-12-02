Shortly after Jordan McCloud threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns in what would be his final game as South Florida’s quarterback in 2020, he called his trainer Bailyn Trujillo with a simple message: “I still have a lot to work on, let’s get better.”
McCloud had a career-best day, but he was focused on improving to bring his game to the next level and Trujillo said that shows what kind of competitor he is.
“Win, lose or draw, he was the same person,” Trujillo said. “He’s always had a positive attitude. … At the end of the day, he knows what he has to do to get better and that speaks to how high of character he is.”
For McCloud, even if it was his best game at the college level, he knew there were things that he could work on.
“Even if you have perfect games or whatever, there’s something that you missed on, so it’s never actually perfect,” McCloud said. “There were certain things that I might have felt I didn’t do well to improve on that or things that I did do good in that game to just keep sharpening those tools.”
After that night against UCF, McCloud soon entered the transfer portal and landed at Arizona. He spent two years there, but appeared in just three games after breaking his ankle against UCLA in just his third game as the Wildcats’ quarterback.
McCloud threw for 481 yards and two touchdowns with five interceptions – all coming against No. 3 Oregon – during his three-game stint on the west coast. But after not playing this season, he entered the transfer portal for the second time in October and committed to James Madison with two years of eligibility remaining last Friday.
But in the contest against the Bruins, McCloud thought things were starting to click. He was 21-of-30 for 182 yards with another 21 rushing yards before suffering the season-ending injury. Even though it ended his sophomore season, McCloud knew everything was going to eventually figure itself out.
“I went to Arizona, expecting to have a great year, felt like I was starting to roll, but I broke my ankle,” McCloud said. “That was definitely devastating for me, but I put my faith in the Lord that everything was going to work out like it’s supposed to work out. I believe that’s what’s happening now.”
Before the Tampa, Fla., native landed at JMU, he noticed how head coach Curt Cignetti has developed older quarterbacks in his time in Harrisonburg.
First there was Ben DiNucci, who transferred from Pitt to JMU, and in his season under Cignetti he threw for 1,200 more yards, almost doubled his touchdown number and cut his interception total in half.
Then there was Cole Johnson, who wasn’t a transfer but sat on the Dukes’ bench for four years before earning a chance to start. In his second season playing for Cignetti, Johnson tossed a program-record 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
Most recently, it was Todd Centeio — a quarterback whose play that resembles most similarly to McCloud — and he flourished under Cignetti in his only season at JMU. Centeio had his best season in college football, accounting for 32 total touchdowns with just five interceptions en route to the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year award.
“What they do well is they mold the offense around whatever the guy behind center can do,” McCloud said. “That’s very big to being able to adjust and not play within your own walls.”
But when McCloud arrives on campus in January, the Dukes won’t have to adjust their offense too much from what they did with Centeio. Both McCloud and Centeio are similar quarterbacks in the sense that they can extend plays with their legs and make almost any throw needed.
It was something that McCloud noticed, but it’s also something that stuck out to Trujillo when he saw what JMU was able to do with Centeio.
Trujillo said that McCloud’s best attribute is his off-platform throws when he’s on the move outside the pocket, which is what Centeio was able to do effectively in his lone season with the Dukes this fall.
“I think James Madison did a great job with that last year showcasing that with Toddy,” Trujillo said. “And now you’re going to see that train keep rolling on the train tracks. The RPO game is definitely the way the system is, at least for the college game, and Jordan fits that mold pretty well.”
In his time at USF, McCloud threw for 2,770 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for another 357 yards and five scores.
While McCloud fits the mold of JMU’s offense, his path to Harrisonburg hasn’t been a straightforward one, but it’s been a learning lesson.
Through his college career, McCloud has dealt with a coaching change and a season-ending injury. As he’s worked through both, McCloud said one of the things he’s learned in college football is how to battle through adversity.
“I learned that adversity is going to happen, it’s just how you fight through it,” McCloud said. “There’s no going around that. Good days, bad days. I learned that as a quarterback, you can’t let anybody see that. You can’t carry your baggage to the door, what you’ve got going on in your everyday life.”
McCloud added he’s also learned that as a quarterback every day is just as important and “a day can’t be skipped in college football.”
Similar to Centeio, McCloud will be on his third college, but when he committed to JMU, he looked at it as an opportunity to start anew back on the east coast.
“Being able to build a fresh start was important for me,” McCloud said. “A place where I know I have no regrets and a place I can give it all I got and just go out there and have fun — enjoy every moment.”
