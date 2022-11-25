Kris Thornton grew up in a James Madison household.
Both of his parents went to JMU — his father, Keith, was a Dukes wide receiver from 1987-1990 — and Thornton grew up watching the purple and gold on the gridiron in person at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Now three years after transferring from Virginia Military Institute, Thornton has an opportunity to set a pair of records in his final college football game on Saturday afternoon against Coastal Carolina.
Thornton’s college football career will end on the same field that his father played on, which he acknowledged as being a special moment.
“It’s a surreal experience,” Thornton said. “It’s full circle. It’s going to be emotional, but I’m going to save that for the end of the game.”
But before Thornton had the opportunity to star at wide receiver for the Dukes, he had to sit on the sidelines. The Manassas native sat out the 2019 season after transferring from VMI due to the NCAA’s transfer rules at the time.
Though he couldn’t play that season, Thornton said he was able to learn a lot, which carried into the following seasons as well.
“I learned a lot sitting out in 2019 from Brandon Polk and Riley Stapleton,” Thornton said. “I think I’ve grown a lot as a receiver, like last year competing with another great receiver in Antwane. I’ve definitely learned a lot coming to JMU and I’ve definitely grown as a receiver.”
Last season, Thornton was the Dukes’ No. 2 wide receiver, playing opposite of Antwane Wells Jr., who logged 83 receptions for 1,197 yards and 14 touchdowns before transferring to South Carolina.
Thornton was the Robin to Wells’ Batman last season, as he recorded 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns.
But this year was Thornton’s time to shine.
The 5-foot-8 wide receiver made teams look silly as he found ways to get open on countless occasions from the slot. Part of the separation, he said, came from offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan putting him in the right spot. The other part of it? Thornton’s speed and elusiveness.
“I try to use my strengths on the football field, which are my speed and my quickness to get myself open down the field,” Thornton said.
And it’s worked. Thornton has logged five 100-yard games this fall, including a 173-yard performance at Arkansas State on Oct. 8. In addition to that game, Thornton has recorded two games with 140 or more receiving yards — the season opener against Middle Tennessee and at Old Dominion on Nov. 12.
Those outlandish numbers have set up Thornton’s final game to be a special occasion. He’s just 78 yards away from another 1,000 yard season, which would make Thornton the first wide receiver to do it twice. And Thornton would do it in back-to-back seasons.
Thornton also sits second all-time in career receiving touchdowns at JMU, just two back from Macey Brooks’ record of 25.
“It’s crazy to see where I’m at now in two and a half years,” Thornton said. “To be two touchdowns away from tying the record in all-time touchdowns at JMU is amazing. If I don’t get that, I’m still content. I came in and did what I was supposed to do in a short amount of time. I’m grateful to be where I’m at right now.”
But Thornton’s production isn’t a fluke, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. Instead, it’s a byproduct of his work ethic.
And that’s what has propelled him from a walk-on to near-record breaker and almost a lock to be named Sun Belt First Team wide receiver.
“He’s a guy that can separate and make big plays and he's really fast,” Cignetti said. “There’s a reason for that. Because he shows up for practice every day and busts his butt, gives great effort, he’s always prepared. Every single day you get a great effort from KT. There’s no ups and downs.”
