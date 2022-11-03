Big upsets and three shutouts highlighted Wednesday’s action at the Sun Belt women’s soccer tournament in Foley, Ala., with Old Dominion, South Alabama, Georgia State and James Madison each advancing to Friday’s semifinals.
Sixth-seeded ODU opened the day with a 1-0 victory against Arkansas State, which finished the regular season atop the West Division standings. Later, No. 8 seed Georgia State knocked off top-seeded Georgia Southern, 1-0.
No. 2 South Alabama, the three-time defending tournament champs, kept its opportunity for a four-peat alive with a 3-1 victory against Marshall in overtime. The Jaguars didn’t score their first goal until the 77th minute when Sydney Hamm put one in, but the three unanswered kept South Alabama alive as it looks for its sixth Sun Belt tournament title in seven years.
In the final game of the day, fourth-seeded JMU notched its program record 12th shutout of the season, taking down No. 5 Texas State 1-0. Amanda Attanasi scored in the 57th minute to lift the Dukes, who allowed just two shots on goal.
ODU and South Alabama meet in the first semifinal Friday at 5 p.m . ET. Georgia State and JMU are scheduled to follow at 8 p.m. ET. All SBC tournament games are streamed live on ESPN+.
