JONESBORO, Ark. — James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese just needed to pick up one yard on 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter at Arkansas State, but he had other plans.
Instead, the redshirt senior found the edge, broke two tackles — utilized a stiff arm on the second — and scored on a 31-yard run for his second touchdown of the night.
The Dukes had a few short yardage situations during the contest, but Agyei-Obese reeled off a score when he was just trying to pick up a minimal gian to move the chains.
“Coach [Curt Cignetti] emphasized all week that we have to get the short yardage,” Agyei-Obese said. “And I had to just go out there and put it on the field.”
For defensive end Isaac Ukwu, watching Agyei-Obese shed tacklers on the way to the end zone was something special.
“It’s definitely cool to see my boy going hard and trucking people running to the end zone,” Ukwu said. “It’s fun, man. It’s fun.”
That run was Agyei-Obese’s highlight reel moment as he logged a career-high 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a season-best 21 carries in JMU’s 42-20 win at Arkansas State on Saturday night.
The career-performance came one week after Agyei-Obese was available only in as an emergency option. And the week before? The tailback missed the Dukes’ win at App State with an injury.
So when Agyei-Obese returned to his full workload, he made it count. But before Agyei-Obese ran all over the field at Centennial Bank Stadium on Arkansas State’s campus, he had to have the fortitude to wait until his body was ready.
“The hardest part is definitely the patience,” Agyei-Obese said. “I just had to stay patient, trust god, trust the process and I know everything will just come correct and everything will be all good.”
The path to this moment wasn’t an easy one for the Frederick, Md., native. Agyei-Obese missed a bulk of last season with a pair of injuries, one to his hamstring and the other to his ankle, which needed surgery. That motivated him to add 23 pounds of muscle and to get down to eight percent body fat over the offseason and be in the best shape that he has during his six years in Harrisonburg.
But as Agyei-Obese found success on the ground at Arkansas State, Cignetti saw that his featured running back had returned to his usual self.
“Percy’s just a great downhill runner and I’m so happy for him,” Cignetti said. “He’s had to overcome a lot of things to get back on the field and I know how much it means to him and what he means to the team.”
Agyei-Obese averaged a team-best 7.5 yards per carry against the Red Wolves with Latrele Palmer, who ran for 34 yards on 13 carries, serving as the complementary back.
Before Saturday night, the 6-foot-, 213-pound running back had logged a season-high 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Norfolk State.
For JMU star wide receiver Kris Thornton, who’s roomates with Agyei-Obese, seeing the veteran running back have a career-high game was encouraging. But then again, Thornton knew that’s what Agyei-Obese was capabale of.
“I love seeing Percy out there running,” Thornton said. “It’s so nice to see him back out there. I feel like he’s been nicked up the past two years and he’s finally getting back on the field playing how he plays. … That’s just what he does.”
Agyei-Obese’s record-setting night was his best performance since he ran for 132 yards and a touchdown against Elon on March 6, 2020.
Now as the Dukes (5-0, 3-0) get set for Georgia Southern next weekend, Agyei-Obese isn’t satisfied with just a career-high game. He said the performance against the Red Wolves will fuel him as JMU continues on its hot start to the season.
“This motivates me, it gives me confidence,” Agyei-Obese said. “It helps me realize that this is just another step, coming out and having a career-high. Just being able to go out there and ball with my guys, it’s just another step. We’ve got a long season left.”
