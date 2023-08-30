Odicci Alexander remembers when simply playing college softball seemed like a dream. Now the former James Madison standout is not only a pro, she's arguably one of the best in the world and has the hardware to prove it.
Alexander wrapped up the 2023 Athletes Unlimited season last week by winning the league's individual championship. Athletes Unlimited, which also has women's professional leagues in basketball, lacrosse and volleyball, has a unique set up where rosters are fluid and top performers each weak become captains able to draft their teams for the next.
At season's end, a point system based on performances are tallied and a player is crowned the year's champion. After finishing No. 31 last year, Alexander won it all in 2023.
“It can get overwhelming,” Alexander said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to set foot on the field in the pros. That was one of my goals and this is a blessing. I don’t think too much on it, but sometimes I have my moments of thinking I’m doing something huge here.”
It's been a simply meteoric rise for Alexander, who was a superb athlete, but raw softball prospect when she signed with JMU in 2016. Even heading into her fifth year with the Dukes in 2021, Alexander had become a standout two-way player, but few saw her absolutely dominant pitching performance as JMU made a run to the Women's College World Series semifinals coming.
She left JMU as an All-American, Softball America’s National Pitcher of the Year and the D1 Softball Woman of the Year. There were successful pro seasons in Japan and with a rival league in the United States, but joining Athletes United with ESPN as a broadcast partner has helped Alexander’s star continue to rise to the point she’s now essentially the MVP of her chosen sport.
“That’s pretty much what it is in our world,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Especially here in the States, I’d say Athletes Unlimited is the best professional league we have here because of the TV coverage. All of the games in AU have been broadcasted and it’s nice we get to watch pretty much every one.”
The Athletes Unlimited system creates unique opportunities for female pro athletes, but also some added stress as players essentially serve as both talent and front office. There are no team owners, only investors in the league, and athletes share in profits while the captains are de facto general managers when it comes to the rosters.
“It gets tough at times,” Alexander said. “Obviously how you perform is pretty much how you get paid. Every team I did draft I was just trying to field something in such a short amount of time. That can give you anxiety at times. You want to have the best team. It’s hard because everyone out there is so good. It gets hectic, but it’s also an enjoyable challenge. It’s mind blowing, but it’s a huge deal for me and I’m forever grateful for AU and them letting me be a part of it.”
