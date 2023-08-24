After Appalachian State knocked off then-sixth-ranked Texas A&M last September, the Mountaineers appeared to be primed for another big year in the Sun Belt Conference.
But three losses in the last four weeks sank App State to a 6-6 record, and its first missed bowl since 2014.
That feeling of a down year is fresh in the minds of the Mountaineers, who want to rebound from it in 2023.
“Obviously, a 6-6 record is not Appalachian standard,” safety Nick Ross said at Sun Belt Media Day in late-July. “We anticipate nothing less than championships, so it was very disappointing. One thing we have learned is we need to reset and focus on the future.”
That message is loud and clear as fourth-year coach Shawn Clark echoed Ross’ statement.
“I know our players and coaches have reset, [but] this is not a rebuild or a reload,” said Clark, who will lead his team on the road at James Madison for the first time since 2008 on Nov. 18. “It’s a reset to get us back to where we want to be.”
Part of the Mountaineers’ reset will come via both coordinators as offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay took off for Mississippi State, while Dale Jones, the defensive coordinator, left the program at the conclusion of last fall.
Those two changes allowed Clark to hire Frank Ponce, who was the offensive coordinator at App State from 2013-18, and Scot Sloan as the defensive coordinator, who was the co-coordinator in Boone, N.C., in 2017.
But just because the Mountaineers experienced turnover at the two high-ranking assistant spots, doesn’t mean App State will stray away from what it’s usually done. In fact, they’re going to rely on the App State style of football.
“That’s the world we live in right now,” Clark said. “The one thing we’re going to do is we’re going to keep things consistent at Appalachian State when coaches leave. The playbook’s the playbook. … We’re going to keep the nuts and bolts of Appalachian State’s offense, defense and special teams.”
Not only did Clark have to replace coordinators, he also had to find a new quarterback after Chase Brice’s eligibility expired.
Brice, a former Duke quarterback, threw for 2,921 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions last fall with App State.
“It’s difficult to replace Chase Brice,” Clark said. “When you look back to 2015, we’ve only had three quarterbacks. … But Chase Brice came in his first year and set the single-season passing record at App State. He’s always tough to replace, but I know we have the right people in our program.”
To replace him, the Mountaineers are in the thick of a quarterback competition.
Redshirt freshman Ryan Burger, who appeared in one game last fall, appears to be the frontrunner for the battle, while he’s been pushed by Joey Aguilar, a junior college transfer.
No matter which quarterback wins the job, Clark said they’ll bring a new skill to the offense: mobility. Brice wasn’t much of a runner, he logged just 1.6 yards per carry a year ago, while Burger had two carries for 23 yards.
While the quarterback is a question mark, the Mountaineers know what they have in the running backs room, even after two of their top three rushers, Camerun Peoples and Daetrich Harrington, moved on.
Nate Noel, the team’s leading rusher from last fall, played just six games, but still accounted for 604 yards and six touchdowns to pace the Mountaineers. He’s back, along with Ahmani Marshall and Anderson Castle to lead a deep running back position.
But as Clark talked about them, he was quick to point out the importance of a solid offensive line.
“I think we’re very deep in that room, but I think it starts up front,” Clark said. “It doesn’t matter how good our running backs are, if we’re not good up front, we’ll have issues.”
App State returned three of its five starting offensive linemen from last season, including All-Sun Belt center Isaiah Helms.
Defensively, the Mountaineers are paced by Ross, who led the team with 73 tackles a year ago. Outside of him and Andrew Parker, App State will search for larger contributors with just four starters back from last fall.
