Over the years, James Madison’s athletic department has enjoyed some magic moments on national television. Saturday’s prime time showcase for Sun Belt Conference basketball on ESPNU was not one of them.
At times closer to a Ludovico session to turn viewers off hoops all together, actually. Appalachian State was particularly impressive, but good enough to handle the Dukes on their own home court and hand JMU a second-consecutive rough loss at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, cruising to a 71-62 victory.
“It was a tough night,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We were frustrated. We never got in a rhythm. We have a lot of guys on the team that want to be the guy. They are competitive and want to win. It’s my job as a coach to channel that in the right way. App State came out and made shots and did a lot of good things early. Their zone threw us off and we never settled into the game.”
JMU shot 36 percent from the field and made just four of 26 3-point attempts to average less than a point per possession for the game. Terrence Edwards scored a game-high 17 points for the Dukes, but was the only JMU player effective on offense for long stretches.
Terence Harcum scored 16 to lead Appalachian State (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) and CJ Huntley added 15, five of those coming in a key second-half stretch.
In two games during the week, the Dukes (11-5, 2-2 SBC) didn’t at all resemble the team that came in leading the nation in scoring and had reached all-time program highs in national KenPom.com (70) and NET (40) rankings after an 11-4 start and two impressive road victories to open Sun Belt Conference play.
Instead, Texas State and Appalachian State each found ways to slow down JMU’s transition offense and working in halfcourt sets was plain ugly for the Dukes. Sharp ball movement around the perimeter only led to missed jumpers. Entry passes to the lane were often turnovers.
The Bobcats were bumbling before arriving in Harrisonburg. Appalachian State? Mediocre much of the time. By the end of the weekend both were tied with JMU in the Sun Belt standings just a week after the Dukes had briefly taken on the role of the league favorites.
“A hard-fought game against a terrific team,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “They are really good. I’m just proud of our guys. That’s a hard fought Sun Belt game. They are really good. They are going to win a lot of games, but tonight we played really well.”
Huntley, who was recruited by JMU’s previous coaching staff before signing with App State out of Davidson Day School near Charlotte, N.C., was hot early for the Mountaineers. The 6-11 center scored in the paint to get his team on the scoreboard first, then drained a 3-pointer in the corner to make it a quick 9-6 Appalachian State lead.
The Mountaineers had stretched that lead to 12 points midway through the first as the Dukes struggled to keep App’s guards from going to the basket and for the second game in a row JMU’s big men struggled to control the ball in the paint.
While JMU had used its defense to create scoring opportunities during its hot start, that style of play was nonexistent during the homestand.
“I think we got to get more stops and get out in transition,” Edwards said. “That’s our style of play. Once we get back to being ourselves on the defensive end, I feel like we’ll start running teams out of the gym again.”
The Dukes were ice cold from the field as well, hitting just two of their first 13 3-point attempts and shooting 32 percent from the floor in the first period as Appalachian State hit multiple jumpers late in the shot clock to stretch the lead to 19 points late in the first half.
JMU hit four straight free throws to close out the first half and cut the lead to 39-24 at the break, but went the final three minutes and 27 seconds before halftime without a field goal.
The Mountaineers led by 20 midway through the second half, and even though the Dukes managed to pick up the pace a bit after that and a transition trey from Julien Wooden made it a nine-point game with 4:13 to go and the Dukes were within six with less than 30 second remaining. But the damage had long been done.
Conference play was always going to present challenges, even for a good team. But consecutive home games against .500 teams wasn’t expected to be among the toughest. Now JMU hits the road again for a Thursday road game against a South Alabama team that’s also under-performed relative to its talent.
“The most exciting thing about this team is nobody is injured while we are going through this adversity,” Edwards said. “So all we got to do is come to practice tomorrow, Monday and come to work. We’ve got a chance to get better and we ain’t gonna lay down. We’ve got an opportunity to play in a conference tournament this year. All we got to do is stay confident in each other and we’ll get it done.”
Appalachian State 71, James Madison 62
ASU 39 32 - 71
JMU 24 38 - 62
Appalachian State (9-8, 2-2) Mantis 1 0-0 3, Gregory 1 4-4 6, Huntley 6 1-2 15, Abson 3 0-0 6, Boykin 5 2-2 14, Pearson 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 1-1 3, Harcum 5 4-5 16, Walker 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 14-17 71.
James Madison (11-6, 2-2) Offurum 3 5-5 11, Sule 2 0-0 4, Ihenacho 0 2-2 2, Edwards 6 4-4 17, Molson 4 3-6 12, Morse 2 2-2 7, Amadi 1 0-0 2, Wooden 2 2-2 7. Totals 20 18-23 62.
3-pointers: Appalachian State 7 (Huntley 2, Harcum 2, Boykin 2, Mantis) James Madison 4 (Edwards, Molson, Morse, Wooden).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.