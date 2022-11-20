BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for a pair of scores and Appalachian State scored the game's first 27 points and beat Old Dominion 27-14 on Saturday.
Brice threw a 35-yard touchdown to Kaedin Robinson for a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter then threw a 75-yard touchdown to Christian Wells at the start of the second.
The Mountaineers (6-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) ended a two-game skid.
Hayden Wolff threw touchdown passes of 36 and 25 yards to Javon Harvey to avoid the shutout. The Monarchs (3-8, 2-5) have dropped five straight.
