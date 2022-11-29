As James Madison broke into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after winning its first five games of the season, Eric Sollenberger started to think of how he could honor the Dukes if they won the Sun Belt East title.
Sollenberger, better known as “PFT Commenter” on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" podcast, floated the idea of a pizza party. And soon enough, the JMU players started to reach out.
The Barstool Sports’ podcast co-host said his direct messages started to flood with JMU offensive linemen asking about the pizza party and how they could get involved.
After the Dukes finished atop the Sun Belt East, beating No. 23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday, Sollenberger announced that he would follow through on his plan and give the Dukes 20 pizzas. But almost immediately after he said that his co-host Dan Katz, better known as Big Cat, said he’d double it.
Once the clip made its way around social media, former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci joined in and said he’d add another 20 pizzas, bringing the total to 60 pies.
“It was the best part of the end of any athletic season when we were kids,” Sollenberger said of pizza parties. “If the Sun Belt Conference isn’t going to acknowledge them being the champions, then Pardon My Take is going to step up to the plate and throw the greatest pizza party that they’ve ever had.”
Sollenberger, who attended JMU from 2003-2007, said he was a regular at Chanello’s Pizza while in school — the go-to was pepperoni pizza with cheesy bread and extra sauce — and the plan is to order from there.
The logistics of the party has been left up to the team, but Sollenberger said it sounds like it might happen during Saturday’s Sun Belt title game between Troy and Coastal Carolina at 3:30 p.m.
“I think we’re going to organize the pizza party during the Sun Belt Championship game,” Sollenberger said. “It’s a Mickey Mouse championship without JMU in it, but at least they’re going to have a bunch of pizza to take the sting off.”
But this pizza party isn’t a way to garner attention, rather it’s to reward the Dukes for their season as Sollenberger said he watched all but one game this season.
Sollenberger called the Dukes a “fun team to watch.”
“It’s been awesome to watch,” Sollenberger said. “At times I’d prefer if they didn’t fall behind by 20 points early in the game, but the comebacks that they’ve had have been incredible.”
Though Sollenberger has watched almost all of JMU’s games this season, he almost ended up on the team during his time at JMU. In his sophomore year of college, Sollenberger said the Dukes had three kickers get hurt in less than a two week span, so he started to practice field goals on the field. But instead, he joined the JMU rugby team.
As the Dukes debut season in the FBS was a success, Sollenberger said he’s happy that the possibility for JMU to meet North Dakota State in the FCS playoffs isn’t on the table anymore.
“Listen, I’ll take Alabama and Georgia all day long as long as it means I don’t have to play against Hunter Lupeke and those North Dakota State teams,” Sollenberger said.
Being from Virginia, Sollenberger said he always wondered what it would be like to go to one of the colleges in the Commonwealth that had a major football program. And after watching the Dukes this season, he’s confident JMU is on the way to rivaling the Power Five programs in the state.
“I’ve always wondered what it would have been like to go to a big state school that has a national football program,” Sollenberger said. “And that’s what we’re building up towards right now.”
