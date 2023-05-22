As James Madison prepares for its first ever Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament appearance, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne continues to think about the future of the program and whether or not that includes expansion and renovation of the Dukes’ baseball facility.
JMU finished the regular season with 30 wins and seventh in the Sun Belt, slightly exceeding expectations after joining one of the best baseball conferences in the nation. Bourne, upon James Madison’s move into the Sun Belt last summer, pointed to baseball as the one program in JMU’s roster of varsity sports where the Dukes’ facilities might not stack up to the competition.
Speaking with local media last week, Bourne dialed back the comments just a bit in terms of where JMU stands among its Sun Belt peers with the baseball stadium and related facilities. But it does appear that changes to Veterans Memorial Park and the Eagle Field baseball stadium are on the long-term agenda.
“I think we’re fortunate when I look at our baseball facility compared to our league facilities, we’re actually well prepared for the majority of league schools,” Bourne said. “Now, there are a few that have elevated up over the years both in breadth and size of facilities. It gives us an idea of probably what we want our longer term plan to look like.”
JMU opened the Veterans Memorial Park stadium in 2010 adjacent to Memorial Hall on a newer extension of campus that was once the site of Harrisonburg High School. The baseball stadium has an official capacity of 1,200 and the attendance record of 1,815 was set in 2010 when the Dukes hosted Virginia.
But crowds of 1,000 or more have been rare and haven't happened since 2017. This season, the Dukes first in the Sun Belt, JMU averaged fewer than 500 fans per home game.
Consistent winning could change that, however. During the offseason, JMU renovated the school’s softball facility, which sits next to the baseball stadium. The VMP softball stadium now seats 1,500 with a renovated press box and locker rooms.
Funds for the renovation were raised in part by donations following JMU’s 2021 run to the Women’s College World Series.
JMU also currently doesn’t charge for tickets to baseball and softball games, but some other Sun Belt schools have seen baseball become a significant source of revenue. Southern Miss, which sells most tickets for $20 or more, averaged 4,771 fans per home game last season and often topped 5,000 again this season.
Louisiana, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern are among other Sun Belt programs that frequently draw thousands of fans to home games while charging for tickets.
But those programs are regular participants in the NCAA Tournament while JMU hasn’t advanced to the baseball postseason since 2011.
Winning seasons might increase demand for JMU baseball, but it may be a while before that means more seats at Eagle Field.
“It takes time, especially the type of changes we’d be looking to make,” Bourne said. “They take planning and time. It takes time to raise the resources to make it happen and then the actual construction time. To me, I look at that as a process that we will pursue a little more aggressively than we have in the past.”
