James Madison can only hope Friday’s second half performance against Georgia State is an indicator of what is to come as the Dukes enter the postseason.
After a cold-shooting first half, JMU dominated the Panthers in the final 20 minutes on the way to a 90-69 victory in front of 5,019 fans at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The victory sends the Dukes (21-10, 12-6) to the Sun Belt Tournament as the No. 4 seed after putting up 56 points in the second period to run away from Georgia State (10-20, 3-15), which finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.
JMU trailed by six at halftime, but led by as many as 27 in the second after five Dukes busted out for double-figure scoring. Vado Morse had 19 points and four assists without a turnover to lead JMU while Alonzo Sule finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes.
Brenden Tucker and Collin Moore each had 16 points to lead the Panthers, but Noah Freidel had 15 for JMU while Takal Molson stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“I’d say the first half was mainly defense that was the problem and picked up in the second half,” Morse said. “There really wasn’t anything wrong offensively, we just had to pick it up.”
On senior night, JMU’s fifth-year post player Sule got the Dukes on the board first and fellow fifth-year guard Morse drained a pair of early 3-pointers as JMU took a 14-9 lead after eight minutes.
Sule missed nearly a month in the middle of the season with a shoulder injury and had played limited minutes in the three games since his return. But Friday was a return to form for the veteran power forward.
“I’m so proud of him,” JMU coach Mark Byington said of Sule. “I didn’t play him enough minutes the other night and that was on me. I should have played him more and I apologized to him. I told him we were going with him and we ran the first play of the game for him and we went to him a lot as a team.”
The Panthers were shooting well from deep in the first half and hung around with the Dukes early. Kaleb Scott came off the bench and scored on a post up play then Tucker drew a foul going to the basket and his free throws made it 23-21 Georgia State with seven and a half minutes left in the first half.
That was part of a 15-4 run that gave Georgia State a six point lead. JMU experienced shooting woes the rest of the half despite good ball movement, missing six of its last seven shots of the opening period, including a wide open 3 and a dunk on the same possession. Meanwhile the Panthers were on fire from deep, shooting 67 percent from 3-point range to take a 40-34 lead into intermission.
“Halftime did not look great,” Byington said. “We were lethargic in the first half. They took it to us and drove by us. We had a tremendous response in the second half.”
JMU opened the second half turning defense into offense and almost immediately closed the gap to a single point. A bucket on the block by Sule put JMU back on top and then five quick points from Morse suddenly made it a 50-44 JMU lead with 14:13 left.
Morse scored again in the mid-range to give JMU a double-digit lead for the first time, 59-48, midway through the second. Just a couple minutes later the Dukes’ lead was 20.
JMU cruised to the finish and gave each of its four graduate students — Sule, Morse, Molson and Mezie Offurum — a curtain call for their final game in Harrisonburg.
Now, they hope to win three more in Pensacola, Fla., and make the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
“We get to play in our conference tournament, last year we didn’t really get a chance to do that,” Morse said. “We knew when our last game was. That’s the difference.”
