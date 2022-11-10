The last time Kaelon Black played in the Hampton Roads region, he posted a career-best day in unique circumstances.
Black, who was far down the Dukes’ depth chart during the COVID-19 spring season in 2021, took full advantage of an opportunity to play when JMU traveled to William & Mary that season.
JMU was without three of its top four running backs — Percy Agyei-Obese, Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse — that day, so Black stepped up. The Virginia Beach native rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in just his second college football game of his career.
That day wasn’t the usual homecoming for Black since there were capacity limits inside Zable Stadium in Williamsburg and only 250 fans were allowed to watch in person. It was just the second and final game he played in during his true freshman season.
But now Black will get a more routine contest back near his hometown as the Dukes travel to Old Dominion on Saturday, just 19 miles from where Black emerged as a running back at Salem High School.
The game against the Monarchs will be an annual contest since the two programs are in the same conference now, but when the Sun Belt released its schedule, Black looked to see where this game was going to be played this fall.
And when he saw it was in Norfolk, it became a game that he was excited for.
“It was definitely something that I was looking forward to since we found out the schedule,” Black said. “[I] definitely marked it on my calendar because I get to go home and play against some of the guys that I grew up with. It’s a blessing to be able to go back.”
This trip to ODU will be different from the game at William & Mary for Black. He’ll have a large contingent of friends and family in the stands — something he couldn’t have during the game at William & Mary. Black said there will probably be more of his supporters in the crowd than he has tickets allotted to him.
He’s also worked his way into the Dukes’ running back rotation and is expected to make an impact on the field, rather than taking advantage of an opportunity with a shorthanded position group.
Black has proven to be JMU’s third running back this fall, including rushing for a team-high 85 yards with two total touchdowns during the Dukes’ 25-point comeback win at Appalachian State on Sept. 24.
But in the following game against Texas State, Black left the field early with a broken finger. The injury caused him to miss two games and when he returned against Marshall, he was used in a limited role.
Even though he wasn’t on the field for a pair of games with his broken finger, Black still suited up for them in case he needed to be used as an emergency option. It was the second injury that he’s missed time with at JMU after suffering a season-ending knee injury last fall.
“It was definitely frustrating, but you have to stay locked in, stay happy for the guys because they’re out there playing and playing their hearts out,” Black said. “We’re on a three-game losing streak, but that doesn’t matter because I’m out there and I’m seeing my guys doing what they love to do.”
Black’s playmaking abilities returned last weekend at Louisville, where though he played just nine snaps, his three touches in the first half set up the Dukes’ lone touchdown score.
He caught JMU’s longest reception of the game on the drive, a 20-yard screen, and added two carries for 21 yards.
For Black, providing a change of pace off the bench is something that he prides himself on.
“That’s definitely what I try to do when my number’s called,” Black said. “I just try to do the best that I can to try to give my team a spark and help us move the chains.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he thought Black “played great” in the snaps he was on the field for at Louisville.
“He had a little injury after a kickoff and I thought he was out for a while. And then they said he was available,” Cignetti said. “We threw that screen pass on third down and ran it a few times after that. I really liked the way he played. … I think he’s ready to go and carry the ball more times.”
Now Black is preparing for the Dukes’ final road trip of the season to ODU, where he’ll face off with former high school teammates and players from the area that he’s known for a while.
But even though they may be friendly for 51 weeks out of the year, this week, they’re not — at least until the game ends.
“We’re not talking to them this week,” Black said with a smile. “They’re our enemies right now. I don’t know those guys, we’re not friends. Just gotta stay locked in to what we do here.”
