Texas State defeated Georgia State and Arkansas State topped Coastal Carolina Tuesday in the opening round of the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.
Arkansas State built a 14-point first half lead before Coastal cut it to one early in the second. But the Red Wolves were able to pull away again for an 86-69 victory.
Terrance Ford Jr. caught fire for the Red Wolves, going 4-for-4 from 3-point range on the way to a game-high 25 points to lead Arkansas State past the opening round. The 13th-seeded Red Wolves advanced to face No. 5 Troy on Thursday.
Markise Davis added 20 points off the bench for A-State while Antonio Daye scored 24 to lead 12-seeded Coastal Carolina.
In the second game, No. 11 seed Texas State built a double-digit lead and then held on to beat No. 14 Georgia State 81-76.
All six Bobcats starters reached double figures, including Drue Drinnon, who scored a team-high 16. Tyrel Morgan added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Collin Moore scored 25 points for Georgia State, but it wasn’t enough to keep Texas State from advancing to face No. 6 Old Dominion on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.