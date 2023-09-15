Friday’s announcement that the 2023-24 academic year would be Jeff Bourne’s last as James Madison’s athletic director brings about the all-important question for the Dukes. Where will JMU turn next for leadership of one of the nation’s most successful mid-major athletic departments?
In a quarter century at the helm, Bourne led JMU into new eras. He guided the Dukes from a Football Championship subdivision powerhouse — winning two national titles in his time — to a Football Bowl Subdivision program that cracked the AP Top 25 and finished first in the Sun Belt East in its first FBS season.
Beyond that, the Dukes boast one of the largest budgets among Group of Five conference schools, around $60 million, and nearly every athletic facility on campus is either new or recently renovated. Beyond football, Bourne saw JMU claim a national championship in women’s lacrosse, deep NCAA tournament runs in soccer and softball, as well as 77 conference championships. Fan support is at an all-time high, as well as the Dukes’ recruiting prowess across all sports.
That’s why industry sources say JMU might have one of the most heavily pursued athletic director openings in years. Multiple sources said the above factors, particularly the budget, will attract attention from No. 2 administrators of Power Five conference schools across the country. Sitting ADs at many Group of Five and FCS schools will likely also see JMU as a step up.
The school says it will hire a search firm to aid in selecting Bourne’s replacement. Unlike coaching searches in which time is usually of the essence, Bourne made the typical move of announcing his retirement months in advance to allow for a thorough search.
“I think it’s going to be one of the most desirable AD jobs to come open,” a current Division I athletic director said. “Everything is set for success. It’s a really, really good job in an outstanding conference that you don’t find very often.”
But in as sweet a spot as Bourne leaves JMU, it’s also quickly becoming a time of massive transition for the Dukes. Bourne follows former senior vice president of the university Charlie King into retirement. King was the school’s financial guru who partnered with Bourne and JMU president Jonathan Alger to engineer the school’s move to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference.
Alger will turn 60 in January and has a contract that runs through June of 2027. JMU football coach Curt Cignetti turned 62 over the summer.
WHAT THE DUKES NEED
An ability to hire successful coaches is always a key to any athletic director’s success. Bourne leaves at a time when nearly every coach on campus has enjoyed significant success with baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry the only one who could be described as being on something of a hot seat.
So a major overhaul of coaching personnel likely won’t be on the agenda for a new AD, but success also means JMU’s head coaches could be targets for other programs to hire. The Dukes have done well in retaining successful coaches, but losing the athletic director who hired them can be a nerve-racking process for a coach.
Fundraising becomes an immediate concern for whomever the Dukes hire. The move to FBS, and the general nature of high-level college sports, means JMU must rely more on private support after building up the large budget with the use of student funds.
The JMU Duke Club saw record numbers of donors and donations in the past year, but that’s an area where Madison must continue to grow, particularly as whispers about expanding Bridgeforth Stadium get louder.
Another current athletic director asked to describe what JMU might value in a new AD said an ability to bring corporate money in alongside a growing alumni and donor base could be valuable. Though historically that has proven to be a bigger challenge in the Shenandoah Valley than at schools such as VCU and Old Dominion that sit in Virginia’s metro areas.
“I don’t know if they have to have JMU ties,” the athletic director said. “But maybe a familiarity with Virginia, both politically and organizationally with regard to corporations. Privately generated revenue, the new person is going to have to be very, very good in that arena.”
POTENTIAL TARGETS
JMU has been known to hire from within for certain positions, so it wouldn’t be a surprise in any of the top deputies and assistants under Bourne get a look including Bourne’s No. 2 Geoff Polgase, senior woman administrator Jennifer Phillips and/or associate athletic director for sports programs Kevin White.
But the school also said this will be a national search, and as mentioned, it’s expected to draw a wide array of outside applicants. It’s quite early in the process and other names will continue to arise, but there are some that immediately make sense for the Dukes to look at.
JMU pulled Bourne, who had ties to the Valley, out of Georgia Tech where he was an assistant AD. Might the Dukes return to the well and look at the Yellow Jackets executive deputy athletic director Jon Palumbo?
Palumbo checks many boxes. He arrived at Georgia Tech in 2022 after serving as the athletic director at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, where the school enjoyed unprecedented success. Prior to that he worked at VCU, Maryland, William & Mary and American, giving him plenty of experience in Virginia and the Washington DC area.
At American, he served as an associate AD under current Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, who is a long-time friend of Bourne’s dating back to their time working together at Georgia Tech.
UMass deputy athletic director David Biancamano would bring both JMU ties and demonstrated fundraising ability. Biancamano was the head of the JMU Duke Club until 2016 when he left for UMass. He also spent two years at Rice between stints in Harrisonburg. At Rice he led the fundraising effort for a $32 million football stadium expansion after working on a similar project at JMU that saw the initial expansion of Bridgeforth Stadium as well as the baseball and softball complex.
Maryland deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Colleen Sorem is a JMU grad and Manassas native who has worked on extensive facility enhancement projects for the Terps and is also the primary administrator for Maryland’s football and women’s basketball programs.
Furman athletic director Jason Donnelly took over the Paladins department in 2019 and in the meantime the school has seen tremendous success in men’s basketball, knocking off Virginia in last season’s NCAA Tournament, as well two FCS playoff appearances in football. Donnelly was previously an assistant basketball coach at Villanova before getting into administration with the Wildcats and his Virginia ties include working as a basketball coach at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington.
