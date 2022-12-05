As fall sports come to a close at James Madison following the Dukes' loss to BYU in the opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne is happy with his department’s start to a new era.
But he’d be lying if he said he didn’t expect JMU teams to do well as members of the Sun Belt Conference.
“We’ve been extremely pleased with how our fall has gone across the board,” Bourne said. “Our sports teams have performed much like we thought they would, that is at the highest levels of the conference.”
In more than two decades leading JMU sports, the Dukes programs were consistently in the mix for Colonial Athletic Association titles in nearly every sport under Bourne. Since leaving the Colonial Athletic Association, that trend has continued in the Sun Belt.
JMU’s football team, ineligible for the postseason during a transition year from FCS to FBS, finished in a tie for first place in the Sun Belt East Division. Had the Dukes been eligible, they would have played Troy in the SBC Championship game over the weekend.
Both of JMU’s soccer teams, men and women, played in the Sun Belt tournament title game. The volleyball squad finished first in both the regular season and Sun Belt tournament to advance to the NCAAs.
But that’s come to be the expectation for JMU’s non-revenue sports. The fact the Dukes could immediately compete in football as well turned out to be a bonus.
“To finish the fall competing for championships in the finals was a great start,” Bourne said. “When you look at the performance of the football program, I’d be less than honest if I didn’t say I thought we’d play well, but I didn’t expect the level of success we had this year. I’m extremely pleased with how it ended up.”
And the JMU volleyball team earned a special spot in Bourne’s heart for becoming the first JMU squad to earn a Sun Belt championship. The return to the NCAA Tournament was the first since 2017 for the Dukes, who were a top 30 team nationally according to RPI.
“Being the first team at JMU to ever win a championship in the Sun Belt and the fact they are off to the NCAA’s, really does fall in line with what our goals are for our programs,” Bourne said. “We win championships in the league where we compete and we move on. That’s always been a mainstay for us and I don’t see that changing.”
Currently, JMU leads the standings for the Bubas Cup, named after the first Sun Belt commissioner Vic Bubas and given to the SBC athletic department with the best overall performance.
For most JMU’s fall sports, the move to the Sun Belt placed the Dukes in a higher-regarded league and has helped with exposure and recruiting. But one JMU fall sport suffered from leaving the CAA.
JMU field hockey played an independent schedule with the Sun Belt not sponsoring the sport. The Dukes played a gauntlet of a schedule with hopes of building a strong at-large resume. JMU played 10 nationally-ranked opponents and finished with a 10-7 record, ranked No. 22 itself in the final Top 25 coaches’ poll.
But without the opportunity to win a conference championship and secure an automatic berth, one of the best JMU field hockey teams in years missed out on the NCAA Tournament.
Late in the summer the Sun Belt announced it was exploring the idea of adding field hockey to its list of sponsored sports. But Bourne seemed less than optimistic that was going to be an option in the very near future, but an affiliate membership in another league could be on the horizon.
“I don’t think there is a week that’s gone by that we haven’t worked to establish some kind of conference arrangement for them,” Bourne said. “When we look at field hockey, that is our No. 1 objective right now. Yes, we’re doing work on that end. I don’t want to get into who the conferences are or where we are with it, but it is a focal point for us. Hopefully here after the first of the year we can get to a point where that is nailed down. Ultimately, it would be great to see them in the Sun Belt, but I think realistically we’re going to go through a period of time where they need to find an alliance outside of the Sun Belt Conference.”
