Tourney time is here.
The Sun Belt Conference tips off its tournament Tuesday at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., using the last day of February to get a head start on March Madness. The opening day features the bottom four squads in the 14-team conference. The top four teams, which includes fourth-seeded James Madison, won’t get started until the quarterfinals on Saturday.
It figures to be an intense week. The new-look Sun Belt is significantly improved over a year ago with conference mainstays such as Louisiana producing solid seasons and newcomers including Southern Miss, Marshall and JMU immediately becoming contenders. Yet the SBC remains, in all likelihood, a one-bid league for the NCAA Tournament. That means several really good teams are fighting for the conference’s lone automatic berth.
Here’s a primer of what to look for in Pensacola:
THE TOP CONTENDERS: The top four seeds earned their way into the double-bye for a reason. Over the course of a full season they separated themselves somewhat and the order of their seeding wasn’t determined until the final buzzer of the final regular season game.
It shouldn’t come as a shock if any of the four cut down nets in Pensacola and eagerly await Selection Sunday. But they have different strengths and weaknesses.
Third-seeded Marshall has the best one-two punch in the conference with guards Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor scoring at a high rate and each capable of taking over a game at any moment. No. 1 Southern Miss and No. 2 Louisiana probably have the most dynamic starting fives while No. 4 JMU goes 10 deep without much drop off.
THE DARK HORSE: Looking for a team outside the top four to get behind? Winning four games in four days is going to be tougher than three, but nobody wants to play eighth-seeded South Alabama (16-15, 9-9) right now. First off, the Jaguars could have a home court advantage as Mobile is about an hour’s drive from Pensacola. Win a game or two and USA fans could come across the border in waves.
South Alabama’s record is unimpressive at first glance, but there are a lot of close losses to really good teams on that resume and the Jags have both size and talent with 7-footer Kevin Samuel and guards Isaiah Moore, Greg Parham and Tyrell Jones. USA lost the regular season finale to Louisiana, but for the most part surged down the stretch. A late four-game winning streak included a 31-point victory against regular season champ Southern Miss.
SPOILER ALERT: Fifth-seeded Troy, No. 6 Old Dominion, No. 7 Georgia Southern and No. 9 Appalachian State. Are any of them betting favorites to win it all? No. Are they all more than capable of knocking out one of the favorites along the way? Absolutely.
ODU has been solid the entire season despite rotten injury luck and finally got big wins this week against Southern Miss and Marshall to finish on a roll. Troy has handed Louisiana a loss already and App State won at JMU. Georgia Southern also knocked off the Dukes in Statesboro and Marshall needed a miraculous comeback at home to avoid a season-sweep by the Eagles.
GOING THE WRONG WAY: Best case scenario, the conference tournament offers a fresh start for teams that simply didn’t get it done in the regular season. No. 11 Texas State, No. 12 Coastal Carolina, No. 13 Arkansas State and No. 14 Georgia State would all have to win five straight games to claim the championship.
Louisiana Monroe got the No. 10 seed thanks to a hot start in conference play and avoided having to play on the first day, but the Warhawks still face an uphill climb and a lack of depth showed in the second half of the season. ULM and Georgia State each enter on a seven-game losing streak.
THE EXPERIENCE FACTOR: A veteran team could be an advantage in a tournament setting and the Sun Belt boasts two of the most experienced squads in the nation. JMU and Marshall played a high-paced thriller just Wednesday and both looked skilled and experienced before the Herd pulled out the victory.
Marshall’s roster averages 3.27 years of Division I experience per player, the eighth most experienced team in the nation. JMU’s average of 3.18 years is ninth.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Legends are created in March and the Sun Belt has no shortage of players who could carry their teams to the NCAA Tournament. Marshall’s Kinsey can take over games and is the best pure scorer in the conference while Southern Miss guard Austin Crowley brings experience and the ability to score and distribute.
Center Jordan Brown gets most of the accolades for Louisiana, but guards tend to shine in tournament time and teammate and Lafayette native Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 14 points per game. The hometown kid transferring from a high-major program (St. Johns) to lead the school to the NCAA Tournament is a made-for-March storyline.
JMU has been balanced all season with seven players averaging between approximately eight and 12 points per game. But if the Duke were to win it, they may need Vado Morse to go off. The fifth-year guard has scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons at JMU and the Dukes are 9-1 this season when he scores 15 or more.
ODU’s Chaunce Jenkins, South Alabama’s Moore, Georgia Southern’s Andrei Savrasov and App State’s Donovan Gregory are all also capable of carrying their teams on deep runs.
