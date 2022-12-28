James Madison sets off on a run through a brand new conference, traveling to Georgia State Thursday for the Sun Belt Conference opener before a Saturday game at fellow SBC newcomer Marshall.
While it’s a new league for the Dukes as a program, head coach Mark Byington has significant Sun Belt experience.
Byington spent seven years as head coach at Georgia Southern before taking the JMU job in the spring of 2020.
In two seasons at James Madison, he led the Dukes to the 2021 CAA regular-season title and produced back-to-back winning records at JMU for the first time in nearly a decade.
But entering Sun Belt play, the Dukes (9-4) have more than simply finishing above .500 on their minds and are among a group of favorites seemingly in the mix for the conference title.
JMU, though, enters the conference season off a rough double-overtime loss at Coppin State.
“I still think we’re a team that’s kind of learning, still building, still adjusting,” Byington said. “We’re nowhere near where we are going to be.”
One might say the same thing about Georgia State. The Panthers (7-5) are under first-year head coach Jonas Hayes and led offensively by Xavier transfer Dwon Odom, who is averaging 15.3 points per game.
Georgia State has had some up-and-down moments, but has won back-to-back games and is set to host the first Sun Belt game inside the brand new GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta.
Byington expects it to be the first of many challenges in league play, including next week when the Dukes come home for a nationally-televised game against Appalachian State.
“Georgia State played Auburn tough,” Byington said. “Marshall is off to a great start. Louisiana, everybody knew they were going to be good. But right now, I think the surprises have been Southern Miss playing really well and Marshall playing really well.”
The Dukes also realize teams across the Sun Belt, including their own, are continuing to evolve. JMU reintegrated point guard Terell Strickland into the rotation for two games before Christmas after a wrist injury kept him out to start the season.
JMU also hopes to get big man Mezie Offurum back soon after he injured his hand in a five-point loss at Virginia.
But opponents have also dealt with injuries and illness and teams such as Georgia State are continually adjusting to new systems and new players.
In addition to Odom, former Charleston guard Brenden Tucker is averaging nearly 11 points per game and Vanderbilt transfer Jamaine Mann is averaging close to 10.
“One thing about this league is you always see teams that are different in November and December than if you run into them in January and February,” Byington said. “Coastal Carolina is going to be good. South Alabama, they look like they are down, I know they are going to be good. Georgia State looks like they are getting better and better. Some of these teams have such roster movement and different injuries and different guys out that they don’t hit what they are like as a team until later on. And that was even before the transfer portal. There’s always just a lot of movement in this league."
JMU and Georgia State tipoff at 7 p.m. in Atlanta with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.