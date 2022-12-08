James Madison wants to be beyond moral victories at this point in Mark Byington’s third season as the men's basketball head coach.
But following a five-point loss at No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday, the Dukes were feeling OK about where they stand with conference play on the horizon at the end of this month.
And for the first time since Byington arrived at JMU in the spring of 2020, the coach strongly hinted that his team’s aim for the end of the season should be the NCAA Tournament.
“We do have something to build on with our team,” Byington said. “Going against a team like that, we’ll be better for it. And hopefully we’ll get the opportunity at some point down the road to play another team the caliber of Virginia and try to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Looking at the remainder of the Dukes’ schedule — with non-conference games against Gallaudet on Saturday and then Long Island and Coppin State before beginning their first Sun Belt Conference season — making the NCAA field would be the only way to play another team even close to Virginia’s caliber.
That’s the kind of talk Byington shied away from in his first two years, even when JMU was on the way to a Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and while the Dukes were winning nine of their first 11 games a year ago before injuries and illness knocked the season off the rails.
Those teams had more precarious paths to any kind of postseason. The 2020-21 squad missed out on the automatic berth to the NIT that usually comes with a regular season conference title because of a shrunken field due to COVID-19, then lost in the conference tournament with CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis out for the season with a knee injury.
Last year, the Dukes were ineligible for the CAA Tournament after the school announced in November it would move to the Sun Belt. But this season, JMU knows that winning the Sun Belt tournament lands them in the Big Dance.
And thus far, the Dukes are building a resume that looks worthy of some kind of postseason inclusion even if they fall short in the SBC tourney.
JMU, now 7-3, battled Virginia to the final minute for the second straight season. The Dukes knocked off the Cavaliers last year in Harrisonburg and the return trip to Charlottesville played out in a similar manner, except it was Virginia that made the final basket to hang on for a 55-50 victory.
The Dukes other losses came in overtime to Valparaiso while the team dealt with the flu on the final day of the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Ga., and at then No. 1 ranked North Carolina.
“The Carolina game was eating at me and it was eating at our guys,” Byington said. “We walked in there and looked at that environment and we did not play up to our potential. I thought [Tuesday], we had great days of practice and maybe the familiarity of playing them last year helped us. To beat a team like [Virginia], you’re going to have to do something extra, and that’s the part we didn’t have today.”
Against the Tar Heels and Cavaliers, JMU suffered through uncharacteristically poor shooting games, though Virginia’s vaunted Pack Line defense certainly had a lot to do with that Tuesday.
Still, the Dukes were within striking distance in both games with less than eight minutes to go. In fact, at Virginia a basket by Takal Molson made it a two-point game with a minute remaining.
As of Thursday morning, JMU was 43rd in the NET rankings, a metric that weighs heavily in the NCAA selection process. JMU was also No. 44 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 72 on KenPom.com, the highest the Dukes have risen in the KenPom era.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett seemed genuine in his praise of the Dukes, hinting the victory against the neighboring mid-major could wind up being viewed as a quality win by the NCAA Selection Committee.
“I want to credit Mark and his ball club, because they are very good,” Bennett said. “They’ve improved from last year, as I think we have. They play hard. The reason why I think they are good is they can play different styles. They run so much stuff where they are slipping screens, setting screens. They are on the move and they can get it going at any time. It was just one of those hard-fought games that I would call beautiful.”
