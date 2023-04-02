Louisiana welcomed a fellow mid-major powerhouse to the Sun Belt Conference this weekend with a simple message. The 25th-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns still run this league.
With a 6-2 victory Sunday at JMU’s Veterans Memorial Park, Louisiana (26-10, 8-1 SBC) completed a three-game sweep of the Dukes (20-10, 5-4), who had won seven straight and taken their first two Sun Belt series after joining the league last summer.
Over the past decade, the Dukes and Cajuns have been model programs outside the Power 5 conferences. In that span, the Dukes won 85 percent of their conference games with three NCAA Super Regional appearances and a run to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series in 2021.
Louisiana, in the same time period, put together 75-straight Sun Belt series victories with four Super Regionals and a WCWS appearance and came into Sunday’s series finale having already clinched No. 76 with an extra innings victory on Friday and a scored eight run in the first two innings to cruise to victory Saturday.
“Coming into it we knew Louisiana was good,” JMU catcher Bella Henzler said. “They have been very strong in the Sun Belt for a long time, and I think that kind of fired us up. In all these games we had chances to win it and it’s a good opportunity to learn from it.”
But JMU, newcomer to the SBC after moving over from the Colonial Athletic Association, had not been swept in a conference series since losing three at Hofstra in 2013. And just like Friday, the Dukes had a lead in the fifth, but couldn’t outlast the powerful Cajuns lineup.
“In games one and three we had the ability to win the game,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “We just had to come up with that big hit and the big play. The momentum changes and we kept the momentum too even, then they got it and we couldn’t get it back.”
Hannah Shifflett hit her eighth home run of the year for JMU and Henzler added another for the Dukes, but Louisiana’s Mihyia Davis had two key hits that didn’t leave the infield while teammates Sophie Piskos, Laney Credeur and Alexa Langeliers each homered for the Cajuns.
Henzler, who had been infallible behind the plate to that point, also got it done in the batter’s box in the fourth. The freshman catcher belted a one-out homer to left to give the Dukes a 2-1 lead and JMU loaded the bases to threaten a huge inning. But Louisiana reliever Kandra Lamb came up with a key strikeout of Dukes’ slugger Shifflett.
“When you have the opportunity to score more than one run, like we did in the fourth inning, you’ve got to get it done,” LaPorte said. “To beat a team like that, that’s what you have to do to beat a Top 25 team. But the more and more they are in those big moments, the better they are going to get.”
In the fifth, the Cajuns started to get to JMU starter Alissa Humphrey, who allowed a pair of earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings.. Mihyia Davis reached on a bunt single then scored to tie the game after Shifflett mishandled a grounder to first. Kylah Berry replaced Humprey in the circle with two runners on and got a couple of strikeouts, but also gave up an RBI single to Lauren Allred to put Louisiana back on top.
The visitors put three more on the board in the seventh to cap off a disappointing weekend for the young Dukes, who played eight freshmen and sophomores in the game, had come in hoping to re-establish itself as a dominant program.
“Yes, Lafayette is a little bit better than us in the big moments,” LaPorte said. “They thrive in it. But that comes with veteran play. The more and more we are in it, knowing we could win those ball games, that’s a positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.