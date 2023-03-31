James Madison got to see first hand Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, precisely why No. 25 Louisiana has been so hard for Sun Belt Conference foes to beat.
The young Dukes appeared poised to make a statement, but couldn’t close it out in an 8-4 extra inning loss.
A leadoff solo shot from Louisiana’s Laney Credeur broke open a tie game in eighth and the Ragin’ Cajuns (24-10, 6-1 SBC) won the series opener in the first meeting between the pair of mid-major powerhouses as Sun Belt rivals.
“It was a hard fought ball game and it went into extra innings and one team has to come out on top,” JMU first baseman Hannah Shifflett said. “It was them, but it could be us the next day. I think we played a good ballgame. Defense was tight and we had a bunch of hits in the game, but it’s just capitalizing not letting them get their lineup turned over again.”
Louisiana scored four in the top of the eighth, but it was Credeur’s bomb that proved to be the game winner after the squads went toe-to-toe until the extra frame. The Dukes (20-8, 5-2) and Cajuns have two more games on the schedule this weekend, but now UL needs just one more victory to secure its 76th straight Sun Belt series win and first-ever series win against the SBC newcomer JMU.
The Dukes had a 4-2 lead going into the sixth inning, but couldn’t close it out. Meghan Schorman threw seven innings for Louisiana, allowing two earned runs and striking out 12, but JMU squandered some opportunities for more runs, leaving 10 runners on base.
“The sixth and seventh are very important,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “When you have a game won you have to make sure they don’t punch back. We needed to end that game in the seventh inning. We gave them an opportunity to make adjustments. We can’t give them extra moments to attack back.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns hit JMU freshman Kylah Berry hard and early in the count in the top half of the first inning putting two runs on the board after a pair of doubles from Maddie Hayden and Lauren Allred. But JMU had a quick response.
Shifflett and Hallie Hall each crushed solo shots in the bottom of the first to even the score after one. But the explosive first inning wasn’t an indicator of the coming pitching duel between Berry and Schorman. Berry threw 5 ⅓ innings, giving up four earned runs, but kept Louisiana off the board between the second and fifth innings.
JMU posed threats, including in the fourth when there were two on with one out for Shifflett at the top of the order. But Schorman came through with key strikeouts of Shifflett and Jasmine Hall to get out of the jam and the Dukes left six runners on base through the first four innings.
Berry, not a strikeout pitcher, used other means to work out of trouble, repeatedly inducing pop ups off the Cajuns’ bats.
The Dukes were the first to catch a break and avoided leaving the bases loaded in the fifth after Louisiana shortstop Cecilia Vasquez couldn’t handle a sharp grounder off the bat of Reed Butler. Two JMU runners came around to score on the error and the Dukes went to the sixth leading 4-2.
Louisiana answered a half inning later when Stormy Kotzelnick drilled a two-run homer to tie it and Alissa Humphrey replaced Berry in the circle. Humphrey got out of the sixth and shut the Cajuns down in the seventh, but gave up a pair of homers in the eighth.
Now JMU looks to rebound quickly with hopes of becoming the first Sun Belt team since 2013 to take two of three from the Cajuns in a weekend series.
“I think going into the next two games we need to realize we’ve got to capitalize in certain situations,” Hallie Hall said. “Whether it be getting that extra hit or making a great play. We have to know that’s how we win ball games.”
