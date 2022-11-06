LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the scoreboard got more lopsided Saturday in James Madison’s 34-10 loss to Louisville, the game nearly took an ugly turn in the fourth quarter on the JMU sideline when players from both squads came to their teammates defense.
Dukes linebacker Taurus Jones tracked down Louisville’s elusive quarterback Malik Cunningham and began to make the tackle just outside the JMU players’ box on the sideline. Jones continued to tackle Cunningham as both players ran out of bounds, but the quarterback also grabbed hold of Jones’ facemask, dragging him all the way to the Cardinal Stadium wall.
That aspect of the play was difficult to see live, and officials initially ejected Jones from the game for unsportsman like conduct. After a replay review, both Jones and Cunningham were penalized and Jones’ ejection was recanted.
“It went to Greensboro for replay,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “My view was blocked. It was determined that Cunningham had Taurus’ facemask.”
Cunningham had a different opinion, and later after a Louisville touchdown had to be pulled away from the JMU sideline by an offensive line teammate.
“I was stiff-arming the dude,” Cunningham said. “I let go when I was going out of bounds. He pushed me to the wall and that was that. And I ain’t going for that (expletive).”
INJURY UPDATE
In addition to the return of Centeio at quarterback, JMU also saw left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt come back to the lineup after leaving early the loss against Marshall two weeks ago. Defensive lineman MIkail Kamara also came back for the Dukes after not playing since Oct. 1. Kamara recorded four tackles, including a sack, but was helped off the field on a play in the fourth quarter.
Right tackle Nick Kidwell, who missed the Marshall game, was not available for JMU along with linebacker Jailin Walker, who was injured in the Marshall game. Freshman cornerback Brent Austin also missed his third straight game.
Wide receiver Reggie Brown jogged off the sideline and into a tunnel opposite the JMU locker room in the first half.
Cignetti said he would know more about both Kamara and Brown’s status in the coming days. In the meantime, senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who missed most of last season with an injury, said he’s been trying to keep all the players who have been injured in a positive mental state.
“I like to give them a heads up and let them know it’s going to be OK,” Agyei-Obese said. “The hardest part about it is just being patient, but if you are being patient it’s going to be fine. You just gotta keep pushing through and take it one day at a time.”
SHOWING SOME LEG?
After struggling on field goals much of the year, even from short distance, JMU elected to send Camden Wise out for a 52-yard attempt late in the third quarter. With the wind at his back, it would have easily been Wise’s longest career field goal.
The kick was on target, but came up just short as Louisville held onto a 10-point lead it carried into the fourth quarter.
