HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Carroll ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 42-14 rout of Southern Miss on Saturday.
Georgia State (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) has won four of its last five games while Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2) ended a three-game win streak.
Carroll scored on an 18-yard run and twice more from short yardage. Darren Grainger threw for 133 yards and two touchdown passes and added 143 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Jamari Thrash made two touchdown catches and had 60 yards receiving.
Frank Gore Jr. had a 43-yard touchdown run that pulled Southern Miss to 28-14 late in the third quarter and finished with 87 yards rushing. Trey Lowe threw for 84 yards and a score.
It was Georgia State's first time playing in the state of Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.