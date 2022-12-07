CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Blue Ridge Mountains form a natural barrier between the campuses of Virginia and James Madison. On the basketball court the past two seasons, the programs have been separated only by home court advantage.
The Cavaliers and Dukes battled Tuesday night in another Commonwealth nailbiter, playing out in almost the mirror image of last year’s contest in Harrisonburg. But this time Virginia made just enough plays in the final minute to hang on, beating JMU 55-50 in front of 14,193 fans inside John Paul Jones Arena.
Takal Molson, who finished with a game-high 20 points, scored on a driving shot with a minute left to get the Dukes (7-3) within two points, but Virginia freshman reserve Ryan Dunn became an unlikely hero for the Cavs (8-0), answering with a bucket to help the nation’s third-ranked team hold on.
“A very intense, high-level game,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I thought we handled a difficult environment. We went right there with one of the best teams in the country. One of the frustrating things is we left some plays out there. Maybe some shots around the rim that were just close. To beat a team like Virginia in this building, you can’t leave those opportunities out there.”
Fifth-year guard Kihei Clark, a holdover from Virginia’s 2019 NCAA championship team, had 18 points and seven assists for the Cavs, stepping up when backcourt mate Reece Beekman went out with an injury early in the first half. But he was one of several U.Va. players who struggled at the free throw line, going 6-for-12, helping JMU keep it close.
In all, Virginia shot 50 percent on 24 free throw attempts while the visiting Dukes made 13 of 18 and out-rebounded the Cavaliers 41-33, but hit just 27 percent from the field.
The game came nearly a year after JMU defeated Virginia, 52-49, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in front of the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Harrisonburg. It was the Dukes’ first ever victory against the neighboring ACC powerhouse.
Tuesday night JMU might have proved that neither last season’s victory, nor an early Top 40 NET ranking this season were fluke. But the Dukes missed out on an opportunity for a signature victory after battling back from a double-digit first half deficit to tie it with less than eight minutes to go.
The comeback was sparked by Molson, who made a pair of clutch shots to beat the Cavs last year. Fellow fifth-year guard Vado Morse added 11 points with three assists for JMU.
“Our ears weren’t ringing from their crowd this time,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “But I think our crowd really got into it and that energized us. We both have the majority of our teams back and we’ve both added some quality pieces. You can see that. Both of us are a notch better. For us to gut that out against a team like JMU without Reece was a challenge.”
As typical for visitors in Charlottesville, baskets were hard to come by for the Dukes for much of the first. After JMU got a pair of 3-pointers from Noah Freidel and Morse early on to take an 8-7 lead at the first media timeout, the Dukes went cold.
As JMU went more than four minutes before its next field goal, Virginia was hardly putting on an offensive clinic, but getting enough done on that end to slowly build a lead. Kadin Shedrick collided with Freidel trying to catch a pass on the block with about three minutes left in the first half and as he fell out of bounds flung it to Armaan Franklin at the top of the key.
Franklin drained the wide open 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers an 11-point edge, 24-13. JMU closed the half relatively strong with Freidel hitting another 3 to help close the gap to 27-20 at the break.
Molson found his rhythm early in the second half and quickly got into double digits with a pair of free throws that made it a 33-30 Cavs lead in the opening minute of the period.
“He was really, really sick and probably shouldn’t have played in the last game,” Byington said of Molson. “He got to the other side of it, and good for him. He played like himself. He’s definitely not scared. He’s an older guy. He’s experienced. He likes this situations and he made some big plays for us tonight.”
Even as the veteran Clark made plays for Virginia, the Dukes managed to keep it close as the second half wore on. Freidel pulled up for a 3-pointer in transition with 8:48 remaining and was fouled from behind. His three free throws made it a 42-39 U.Va. lead.
Molson hit a 3-pointer to tie it 42-all, but Virginia answered with back-to-back baskets from Jayden Gardner, who finished with 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds, to get back on top.
Again, JMU didn’t go away and were within two points after Molson scored with 1:01 showing on the clock, but the Dukes never quite got over the hump.
“JMU, we lost to them last year,” Gardner said. “So it was good to get the win this year.”
Virginia 55, James Madison 50
JMU 20 30 - 50
U.Va. 27 28 - 55
James Madison (7-3) Morse 3 2-2 11, Molson 6 6-9 20, Offurum 1 0-2 2, Amadi 2 2-2 6, Freidel 2 3-3 9, Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-18 50.
Virginia (8-0) Beekman 1 0-0 2, Clark 5 6-12 18, Franklin 3 0-0 8, Gardner 5 4-8 14, Shedrick 1 0-0 2, Vander Plas 1 1-2 3, McKneely 1 1-2 4, Dunn 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 12-24 55.
3-pointers: James Madison 7 (Morse 3, Freidel 2, Molson 2). Virginia 5 (Clark 2, Franklin 2, McKneely).
