Early in the first quarter during James Madison’s season opener with Middle Tennessee, quarterback Todd Centeio had a couple high passes and a missed read.
Centeio, a Colorado State transfer, settled down and started to make the throws he needed to as he got comfortable in his first game with a new team. He went on to lead the Dukes to a 44-7 win as he threw for 287 yards and a single-game record tying six touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing.
Since that point, Centeio has hit almost every mark he needs to, throwing for 1,312 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception through JMU’s first five games, helping the Dukes to a No. 25 national ranking in the Associated Press’ weekly poll.
JMU wide receiver Kris Thronton, who’s been on the opposite end of five of Centeio’s touchdowns, said that the signal-caller has gotten more comfortable in the Dukes’ system.
“He knows he’s in command of the offense, he knows where everybody’s supposed to be,” Thornton said. “He just settled into the offense, really. He’s super comfortable.”
Thornton said he saw Centeio get comfortable in JMU’s offense at halftime against the Blue Raiders and since then the quarterback hasn’t looked back.
Centeio had his best completion percentage in the Dukes’ most recent win, a 42-20 dispatch of Arkansas State on the road on Saturday night, when he had 75.7 percent of his passes caught. But though it was his most accurate performance, it took him time to settle in.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., started 4-of-8 in the first quarter and 6-of-12 overall before he got in a groove. Centeio completed 15 passes in a row following the slow start, which the Dukes scored two touchdowns in the process.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Centeio might miss a read or two early in a game, but added that most quarterbacks do as they try to read a defense. The fourth-year JMU head coach and offensive-minded leader, said that Centeio does the right things to help the Dukes at quarterback.
“But what you really see from him, he’s really competitive and he’s resilient,” Cignetti said. “He can take a hit, he can bounce back from a bad play, he can get you out of a bad play, use his feet to turn a bad play into a good play. [He can] make all the throws that you need to make down the field.”
Centeio has extended plays with his legs this season and against Arkansas State the quarterback tore up the Red Wolves’ defense, throwing for a season-best 394 yards with four touchdowns.
The quarterback’s performance against the Red Wolves earned him his second Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor in a three week span, becoming the first player to receive the award twice this season.
Centeio has also been added to the Davey O’Brien Award midseason watch list, an honor given to the best college quarterback. And after dicing through the Arkansas State defense, Centeio was added to the Maxwell Award midseason watch list, which is presented to the most outstanding player in college football.
But after looking at what he did last fall with Colorado State, Centeio’s start to the season is impressive.
While at the helm of the Rams, Centeio threw for 2,960 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games. He’s matched his scoring number from a year ago in less than half the time, while limiting his turnovers to just one interception.
Cignetti pointed to Centeio being in the right system this season with JMU, which operates out of the shotgun and pistol with run-pass options, while Colorado State used an under center run offense last year.
And with the new system, Centeio has looked the part of a high-level quarterback.
“I think he just needed to get in the right offense,” Cignetti said. “He’s flourishing. He’s done a great job.”
