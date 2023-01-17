Former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio wakes up at 6 a.m. each morning, ready to train at his home in Florida.
His days start at 7 a.m. in the weight room, with a different body part being worked on each session. This kicks off the day before heading to a practice field on Tuesdays and Thursdays to work on his mechanics and footwork with Willie Snead III, a football trainer and former Virginia and Florida wide receiver whom Centeio has been working with for the past couple of years.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native has a goal to make it to the NFL, and these early wake-up calls are the first step in his preparation for the next level, which includes the two collegiate all-star games he’s playing in: the Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Fla., this week and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., next week.
But the NFL wasn’t something that appeared to be in reach to the outside world on multiple occasions during Centeio’s football career.
He battled Lupus during his junior year of high school, stripping him of his Power Five offers. He soon landed at Temple, where he was a reserve quarterback that played snaps on special teams. From there, Centeio started at Colorado State, but the Rams’ offense didn’t showcase all of his abilities.
Enter JMU.
Centeio shined in his final — and most productive — collegiate season, where he passed for 2,697 yards, logged 32 total touchdowns, and threw just five interceptions with the Dukes this past fall en route to being named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
How did Centeio do it?
“Just to keep going,” Centeio said. “It doesn’t matter if a coach left or if a coach told you to leave, like in my instance. Just to keep going. That’s something that you can just take from college football and apply it to your life because you never know when your breakthrough can happen.”
Centeio finished as one of the top quarterbacks in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus, being graded a 90.4.
As Centeio prepares for the next step in his football career, all-star games will provide scouts an up-close look at what the signal-caller brings to the table.
Centeio is excited about both games he’s committed to, but the opportunity to play inside the Rose Bowl at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a moment he’s very excited for.
“It’s huge,” Centeio said. “I definitely feel like I’m going to be able to create a buzz because I feel like this process now is about hype and buzz, getting my name out there. It’s a great opportunity. … I’m excited to go there and network, soak in the whole moment and learn as much as I possibly can while going out there, being me and having fun with it.”
After these two weeks, Centeio will return to Florida to start the next phase of his professional preparation: his pro day. That’ll include scripting his workout for the teams and then refining his throws to give himself the best chance to impress the scouts.
But for Centeio, the long road of his football journey has been an opportunity for him to learn and grow as a player and a person. And after his breakout season with JMU, Centeio hopes to parlay that into a spot on an NFL roster.
“It’s a blessing because I proved to everyone that I can really play,” Centeio said. “I just got to keep doing that and show these scouts that I’m someone that can add value to their organization. I feel like that’s one good thing I’m really good at; I always find my little role and excel at that role no matter what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.