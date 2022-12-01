When Todd Centeio was in the transfer portal last December, he didn’t know too much about James Madison.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native was in search of his third school to spend his final year of eligibility and the Dukes came calling with a unique possibility: Centeio could lead the purple and gold into their first FBS season.
“I came in here with no expectations,” Centeio said. “I just knew that there was a group of men and I was going to try to make an impact on them regardless and be a part of history being the first team to have a full FBS schedule.”
But first, he had to win the starting job in a three-way quarterback competition with redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III. The battle took all of spring practice and by the start of fall camp, Centeio started to run away with it.
Centeio was officially named the Dukes’ starting signal-caller less than an hour before JMU’s season opener against Middle Tennessee, but he soon made sure the rest of the country knew his name.
The 6-foot, 220-pound quarterback exploded for 287 yards and six touchdowns against the Blue Raiders, which he parlayed into a career-best season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,697 yards and 32 total touchdowns in just 10 games on the field.
Centeio’s eye-popping improvement from last fall at Colorado State — which included a 15 touchdown to 10 interception ratio — led the quarterback to being named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year after his lone season in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning.
The mobile quarterback was also named the conference’s newcomer of the year and second-team quarterback.
Centeio was joined by 11 other Dukes in the conference’s end of season awards, including first-team selections wide receiver Kris Thornton and defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
Offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, and defensive linemen James Carpenter and Jamare Edwards joined Centeio on the second team. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese and linebacker Taurus Jones were named third team, while safety Sam Kidd, tight end Drew Painter, cornerback Jordan Swann and linebacker Jailin Walker were honorable mentions.
But for Centeio, he excelled within JMU’s pro-style system, helping him top almost all of his statistics from his days in Fort Collins, Colo., including coming up just 261 yards short of his total in two less games with just under 100 less attempts.
And Centeio’s improved play was something that kept himself motivated throughout this fall.
“I was written off after last season,” Centeio said. “People were telling me I wasn’t good. Coming out here and being a part of this team, helping this team win in the fashion that I did, I made people eat their words. That’s the best feeling.”
Centeio’s level of play was something that his teammates noticed not too long after he arrived in Harrisonburg. Thornton, who became JMU’s first back-to-back 1,000 yard receiver this season, was one of the offensive players to see Centeio’s potential in the Dukes’ offense.
“When he came in and I seen him in spring ball, I knew he was going to be a great quarterback for us,” Thornton said. “A lot of people were doubting him. I just knew he was going to silence the doubters and he did that.”
Centeio joins a long line of recent quarterback success at JMU, being the third signal-caller to win an Offensive Player of the Year award under head coach Curt Cignetti.
Ben DiNucci, a transfer from Pitt, was the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and Cole Johnson, a six-year veteran that waited four years on the bench for a starting opportunity, won the award in 2021.
After JMU’s win over No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, Cignetti ran through the accomplishments that DiNucci and Johnson had and added Centeio’s name to the list before the conference did.
“I guess everybody’s got a short memory,” Cignetti said. “Nobody thought Ben DiNucci could play when I came here — he turned the ball over too much the year before — he’s Player of the Year in the conference. Nobody thought Cole Johnson could play, he’s Player of the Year in the conference. Toddy’s going to be the Player of the Year in the conference.”
Centeio won the Offensive Player of the Year award, but was beaten out by Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall for the overall Player of the Year award, despite having the best QBR rating in the conference.
Centeio led the Sun Belt with 32 total touchdowns, was second in the conference in total offense (309 YPG) and passing yards per game (269.7), trailing Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease and was second in pass efficiency (169.03) behind McCall.
But for Centeio, the improvement from last season to this season was the biggest step between two campaigns that he thought he’s ever had.
“I feel like from last season to this season was the most evolution that I’ve had,” Centeio said. “I took all of the lessons that I learned last season and I applied it to this year and it paid dividends. I feel like all the lessons, all the hardships, all the times that I was second-guessing paved the way for this season.”
